Join our adventure as a Mechanical Engineer!
Are you a Mechanical Engineer with a knack for turning innovative ideas into tangible solutions? Join us and engage in a range of projects across diverse industries, including automotive, energy, plant & process, manufacturing. Exactly what you 'll do daily is impossible for us to say today. We do, however, think that you are driven by designing and developing mechanical systems, components and products from concept to production. And rest assured that we will do our best to find a fun and developing assignment just for you! As a Mechanical Engineer with us, you 'll be part of a culture that values creativity, teamwork and excellence.
Key Requirements:
• Great technical curiosity
• A few years experience from product development
• Test and verifications
• Proficiency in CAD software (e.g., SolidWorks, PTC Creo) and simulation tools
• Bachelor 's or Master 's degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field
• Swedish and English knowledge
A selection of what you 'll do
• Design, model, calculate, simulate and develop exciting products
• Develop methods for work and product development
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams including design, manufacturing and quality assurance to ensure project success
• Generate detailed technical documentationb, including drawings, specifications and reports
What makes us unique?
We believe that work should be exciting, collaborative and as dynamic as the solutions we create. We offer you the chance to be part of a team of dedicated and fun colleagues. Additude collaborates with some of the region's most exciting companies. We offer you a platform where you can contribute with your expertise in a secure work environment with a competitive compensation and benefits package. Our managers are dedicated and foster creativity and growth.
