Join Miss Group as a Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) - Kungälv (On-site)
Hostek AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Kungälv Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Kungälv
2026-03-13
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Lerum
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hostek AB i Kungälv
, Karlskrona
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join a data center team responsible for critical infrastructure serving thousands of customers across multiple markets. We operate large-scale environments with high availability requirements and are now looking for a skilled Site Reliability Engineer who wants real impact and ownership.
At Miss Group, we provide hosting, domain, and digital services that enable small and medium-sized businesses to thrive online. Reliability, performance, and stability are at the core of what we do.
About the Role
As a Site Reliability Engineer, you will be part of our data center team, working hands-on with operations, stability, automation, and continuous improvement of our infrastructure. The role has a strong focus on Windows Server environments in a business-critical setup.
Key Responsibilities:
• Operations, maintenance, and further development of customers' Windows Server-based environments
• Ensure high availability, redundancy, and stability within the data center environment
• Troubleshooting and incident management at 2nd/3rd line level
• Automation and continuous improvement of operational processes
• Documentation of solutions and procedures
• Contribute to reliability improvements and long-term infrastructure optimization
Location & Employment
Location: Stockholm, Gothenburg (Kungälv), Karlskrona, or Helsingborg
Employment Type: Permanent employment, including an initial probationary period
Required Qualifications
• Solid experience with Windows Server (AD, DNS, GPO, Hyper-V or equivalent)
• Experience operating in a data center or larger enterprise environment
• Strong understanding of IT operations, availability, and security
• Ability to work in a structured, proactive, and solution-oriented manner
• Excellent proficiency in both Swedish and English
Preferred Qualifications
• Experience with Fortinet (FortiGate, FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer)
• Networking knowledge (TCP/IP, routing, switching, firewalls)
• Basic to good knowledge of Linux
• Experience with Veeam Backup & Replication
• Experience with scripting/automation (PowerShell, Bash)
Why This Role Matters
This position plays a critical role in ensuring uptime, stability, and performance for thousands of businesses relying on our infrastructure daily. You will have real influence over how we improve reliability, automation, and operational excellence.
What We Offer
• A technically advanced environment with a high degree of autonomy
• The opportunity to influence and improve critical infrastructure
• Skilled colleagues and strong development opportunities
• Competitive salary and benefits
• Flexible working arrangements where possible
• Wellness allowance, occupational pension, private health insurance, and mental health support
Application
If you are ready to take ownership of critical infrastructure and work in a technically ambitious environment, we would love to hear from you.
Send your CV to: join@missgroup.com
Deadline: April 12th (interviews held continuously; the position may be filled before the deadline)
For questions, contact:
Anders Darljung, CTO Sweden - anders.darljung@missgroup.com
Catrin Österberg, Head of HR Nordics - catrin.osterberg@missgroup.com
About Miss Group
Founded in 2014, Miss Group is an international provider of digital solutions, offering a wide range of hosting-related services at competitive prices. Our services include web hosting, domain registration, VPS, dedicated servers, site builder, SSL certificates, SEO tools, web security, and domain management.
Headquartered in Stockholm, Miss Group has offices in Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, India, Lithuania, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, the USA, and the UK.
Recruitment agencies and advertising sales are kindly asked not to contact us. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12
E-post: join@missgroup.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hostek AB
(org.nr 556717-7323)
Truckgatan 13 (visa karta
)
442 40 KUNGÄLV Jobbnummer
9797728