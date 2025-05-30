Join Intervacc as QA Manager - Improve Animal health through Quality
2025-05-30
At Intervacc, we are pioneering the next generation of veterinary vaccines through our proprietary technology platform. Rooted in research from the Karolinska Institutet and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, our mission is to reduce the impact of bacterial infections in animals through innovative, effective, and safe vaccines.
Our first proprietary product - a vaccine against strangles, a serious streptococcal infection in horses- is now available in several European markets. This is just the beginning. We are expanding our reach into new territories and broadening our product portfolio, with quality at the core of everything we do.
We are now looking for a Quality Assurance Manager to take a leading role in ensuring the highest standards across our external manufacturing and analytical operations. This is a key position with responsibility for quality oversight of our contract manufacturing and testing partners, ensuring compliance, consistency, and continuous improvement.
Intervacc AB is headquartered in Stockholm Sweden and is listed on the Swedish Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The position is full-time, and we welcome your application today!
Key responsibilities
As a QA Manager, you will be responsible for reviewing documentation and batch records to identify problems, assisting with investigations, and supporting change controls, together with the quality departments of Intervacc's suppliers and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).
Duties and responsibilities include:
• Quality oversight of external GMP manufacturing activities
• Management of supplier audits and approval
• Quality Agreements
• Oversight of customer complaints and recalls
• Oversight of Change Management and Corrective and Preventive Actions
• Refine, maintain and implement the on-site quality system for GXP
Skills and Competencies
The suitable candidate has the following qualifications:
• Formal academic training to degree level in a science-related subject
• Multiple years of QA experience and working in a GMP environment within a pharmaceutical or biotechnology company
• Experience of development and validation of manufacturing and/or analytical processes
• Experience from authoring, reviewing and management of GXP-critical documents such as standard operating procedures, supplier evaluations, deviations, and CAPAs
The successful candidate for this position will be someone who:
• Takes ownership and accountability to drive continuous improvement of the quality system
• Has a good eye for detail and a thorough approach to work
• Is a proactive, flexible, motivated and ambitious team player
• Is adaptable to change
If you are ready to bring your expertise in quality management, we are ready to offer you an excellent career opportunity at an innovative company with an exciting journey ahead!
About Intervacc
Intervacc is an innovative Swedish biotechnology company that develops and markets modern, effective, and safe vaccines against bacterial infections affecting animals. Over the past decade, advances in molecular biology techniques have significantly enhanced our ability to investigate the genomes of pathogenic bacteria. Building on our research foundations at the Karolinska Institutet and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, we have developed a technology platform for a new generation of vaccines. Our first proprietary vaccine, a vaccine against the streptococcal infection strangles, which affects horses-is now available in several European markets. The Intervacc share (STO: IVACC) is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market. Our headquarter is in Stockholm, Sweden and we have local offices in Denmark and UK. You can find more information about Intervacc at www.intervacc.se
For more information about this position, please contact:
Krishan Johansson Haque, PhD
Sr Recruitment Consultant, QRIOS Life Science & Engineering
T: +46 (0)72-070 16 53
E: krishan.johansson-haque@qrios.se
