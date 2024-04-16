Join Ericsson as a Senior Security Consultant!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Elevate your career with Ericsson as Security Consultant for an exciting opportunity. We are looking for you with ISO27001 expertise to support the rollout of their upgraded Information Security Management System (ISMS). The assignment start is immediate, so send in your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Dive into a exciting role within Ericssons Security Governance team, overseeing the rollout of Ericsson's revamped ISMS. As a Senior Security Consultant, you'll lead the charge in ensuring compliance with the latest ISO standards, playing a key role in guiding Ericsson through external audits and certification processes.
You are offered
• An exciting opportunity to join Ericsson who is one of the world's leading providers of information and communication technology to mobile network operators, governments, and enterprise customers across all industries.
• The chance to join a global company with over 100.000 employees worldwide.
• An opportunity to join Ericsson for 6 or more months to the ISMS2 rollout and ISO certification.
• A committed consulting manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your continued career.
• The possibility to join a company thats is on the top 100 list of most attractive employers in Sweden according to our 2023 Young Professional Attraction Index survey, read more HERE
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Drive the implementation of the new ISMS, focusing on ISO27001:2022 compliance.
• Collaborate with various departments to translate ISMS requirements into actionable strategies.
• Assume informal leadership roles in navigating complex security challenges.
• Facilitate communication between IT Security, Business Areas, Market Areas, and management.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Several years of experience with ISO27001
• Several years of experience of ISO audits and certification
• Experience of leading a team and projects
• Proficiency in English
• Location: Kista/Stockholm, you need to be located in Stockholm and due to the start being immediate we need to move forward in the process with candidates that are already based here.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self-sufficient
• Strategic
• Problem solver
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Join a global leader in telecommunications technology, where innovation and excellence are at the core of everything they do. At Ericsson, you'll be part of a diverse team driving the future of connectivity. Apply now and be at the forefront of shaping tomorrow's digital landscape. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15103742". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8615762