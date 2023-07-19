Join a Primary Care Team in Sweden - An Opportunity for EU Doctors!
2023-07-19
, Vallentuna
, Vaxholm
, Täby
, Värmdö
Join a Progressive Primary Care Team in Sweden - A Golden Opportunity for Experienced EU Doctors!
Are you a seasoned General Practitioner or Family Doctor with a minimum of 5 years' experience in primary care? Are you open to innovative healthcare solutions that prioritize patient well-being? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
Our modern, customer-oriented clinic based in the charming city of Norrtälje, Sweden, is looking for like-minded medical professionals from the EU to join our dynamic team. Here's why this is an opportunity you won't want to miss:
Innovation-focused Healthcare: We strongly believe in exploring new frontiers in healthcare, adopting innovative solutions for the benefit of our patients. If you're passionate about the future of medicine and patient care, you'll fit right in!
Team Dynamic: Our clinic prides itself on a collaborative working environment. As part of our team, you'll be able to contribute, learn, and grow in a stimulating and supportive setting.
English Proficiency: As we value effective communication, we expect you to have a good command of English. This will facilitate seamless interactions within our diverse team and with our patients.
Customer-Oriented: We place great emphasis on a patient-centric approach. If you're known for your customer service skills and believe in delivering personalized care, you're exactly what we're looking for.
Position Available from November: We are prepared to welcome you to our team as soon as November. Get ready to embark on an enriching professional journey in Sweden! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-18
