Jobb inom IT

We are looking for a consultant who will work as a Digital Analyst at our client .
In this assignment, you will be an important part of supporting all of their markets around the world within the Communications Integration team.
As a Digital Analyst, you will:
Reviewing the operations of the agencies in the markets on social media tools.
Monitoring of performance on websites through analytics tools.
Identifying the best examples of social media posts according to the results.
Data consolidation and analysis will be done while creating their monthly, quarterly, and annual reports.
Follow up on opt-in excels so that the company follows the campaign actions of the countries that will participate in the campaigns.
You have digital media (or digital marketing) agency experience.
You have great data analytics skills specializing in website.
You are fluent in English and Persian both written and spoken.
