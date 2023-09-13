Job title
2023-09-13
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 800 employees in several countries.
The position
Are you ready to shape the future of healthcare technology? Join our Enterprise Architect team and be at the forefront of Cambio's technical innovation. As an Enterprise Integrations Architect, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our products and services. Our team is dedicated to driving technical excellence, with a focus on seamless integrations.
As an Enterprise Integrations Architect, you are the bridge between technology and vision. Your responsibilities include:
• Collaborating with a diverse range of stakeholders and customers.
• Leveraging your expertise in integration platforms (experience in healthcare integration is a plus).
• Defining requirements and translating the integration vision into reality.
• Influencing and supporting the development process in the integration domain.
This position offers a lot of freedom to think innovatively and contribute in a broad way to the future of Cambio's products and services. You will be working in a team of senior architects that are driven, open-minded, supportive, and enjoy solving hard problems - together.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeate everything we do.
About you
You can communicate in a clear and pedagogical manner, taking into consideration your audience. You enjoy learning new things, have a growth-mindset, a great can-do attitude, and aren't afraid to tackle new challenges that we might face ahead. Furthermore, we believe you are interested in "the big picture", and how things fit together.
Requirements
We are looking for you that have worked with integrations for multiple years, maybe first as a developer and later as an architect. You have a good idea of the challenges and opportunities surrounding integrations and can strategize about them. You speak fluent Swedish and English and are comfortable presenting and interacting with internal and external stakeholders at various levels - from developers to CIO level. You should be comfortable with architectural diagrams and able to draw how possible integrations may look at a high-level, and reason about the technical pros and cons for different choices.
It's a bonus if you have worked with integrations in the healthcare domain, for example, if you are familiar with Sweden's healthcare integrations platform, Inera.
Place of employment: Stockholm or Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
