Job Posting Title Manager Business Applications & Compliance
2024-09-11
The conviction that "it must be possible" has been the driving force behind HemoCue for over 40 years, because when it comes to caring for people, we refuse to compromise. We take pride in being a global leader in near-patient, or point-of-care, testing where the patient meets the healthcare system for the first time and where accurate, reliable, and fast decisions need to be made. Our culture of positivity, engagement, and a dedication to getting it right will allow you to achieve something remarkable. Join a team were making the impossible possible has become the standard!
HemoCue is proud to work alongside a community of six fellow Diagnostics Companies at Danaher. Together, we're working at the pace of change to improve patient lives with diagnostic tools that address the world's biggest health challenges.
The Manager Business Applications for HemoCue is responsible for:
Managing a team of 5 Business Application Specialists - each one with its own portfolio of Applications.
Securing the day-to-day operation of HemoCue most important Business Applications like ERP, Integration platform, QMS, CRM and BI, including around 40 supporting systems.
Drive continues improvements and connect IT and Business making sure our Business Application landscape is compliant and support an efficient and effective HemoCue Business.
This position is part of the IT Organization located in Ängelholm and will be on-site. At HemoCue, our vision is to do things easier, to do things better, and to do them right.
You will be a part of the Procurement & IT team and report to the Director of Procurement & IT. If you thrive in a dynamic, developing and sometimes challenging role and want to work to build a world-class organization that focus on digitalization for a more efficient and effective every day - read on.
The Business Application team contains of 5 portfolios with around 40+ applications supporting most functions and processes with HemoCue. We nurture an open and supportive environment where we help each other to deliver what we have promised at the same time as we develop as individuals and teams.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Drive continuous improvement of Application Management
Lead a team of 5 Business Application Specialists in a global environment.
Implementation of new techniques, tools, and initiatives to enhance the team's possibility to support the business.
Manage stakeholder relationships with various business functions as Operations, Sales, R&D, Marketing and Facility - at 4 different sites.
Secure compliance to laws and regulations like - IT SOX, ISA315, FDA Software validation - be the Process Owner
Lead and/or participate in assigned projects.
Deepening your leadership skills.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor's degree in finance, business, or IT
Management experience
At least 3 years of experience with Application Management
At least 3-5 years of track record in delivering multiple business applications solutions and business analysis/projects.
Your communication skills in English are on a high level. Swedish is considered a strong advantage.
Practical knowledge and experience from working with validation of Software according to US FDA Quality System Regulation.
Knowledge about business law and regulations affecting financial process e.g. SOX.
