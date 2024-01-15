Job Posting Title IT Business Analyst - Infrastructure Services
Do you have a customer-consumer oriented mindset with a deep technical savviness? Would you like to excel in a global setting in one of the world's leading hygiene and health companies? Then don't stop reading - as this position might be the next step in your career.
About the Role
In this position as IT Business Analyst Infrastructure Services, you will serve as the mediating channel among different teams within Infrastructure and within other IT departments and with business stakeholder.
You will work with Geo-distributed & cross-functional team of experts and your focus will be process optimization, understanding business challenges and how to resolve those.
We're looking for people who embody Essity values, aren't afraid to challenge, determined, focused, innovate, experiment, move at a fast pace and highly motivated. We're always looking for ways to improve our processes. If this is you, we'd love to talk.
What You Will Do
Work with all the Infrastructure teams on the Identifying Process gaps and keep refining and grooming the Infrastructure Change Management Backlog.
Manage the Kanban Board for processes and keep it relevant and prioritized.
Facilitate workshops or key meetings to capture existing processes, determine gaps/improvements and perform as-is Process Modelling, and reconciling with stakeholders on gaps identified.
Liaise with SMEs from different product/project teams to ensure that processes prioritized are in right order and update or change the interconnection among them to further optimize the process.
Make sure to keep the documentation upto date.
Able to grasp knowledge on SAP - Signavio and gain expertise in modelling.
Lead and guide other process modelers.
Synchronize the standard/agreed way-of-working among all Infra teams, while being open to create variants of standard way as per the team's style and content of work.
Understand people within business unit and make them realize the gain from Process optimizations in their way of understanding.
Who You Are
Experience as IT Business Analyst or Consultant for cross-functional business applications preferably in the IT domain.
Experience in modelling of business processes to realize the benefits of process to full extent
Able to understand technical areas while realizing impact on operations.
Ability to mine and analyze data to understand usage of processes, possible optimizations and any informed decision making
Experience of analyzing and breaking down problems and information laid across multiple areas.
Ability to gauge different mindsets and work in respectful manner.
Experience in Kanban delivery methodology and in understanding work, code, tests and builds in a Kanban framework utilizing Microsoft tools such as Azure DevOps, SharePoint etc.
Passion for problem solving and Processes.
Fluent English knowledge required.
Additional information
Please send us your application in English via our website at your earliest convenience but not later than deadline.
What We Can Offer You
At Essity, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose.
Collaborative and caring Work Environment | Empowerment | Job Impact | Work with a Powerful Purpose | Individual Learning and Development | Health & Safety | Social Responsibility | Innovation Så ansöker du
