Jira Administrator
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Webbmasterjobb / Stockholm Visa alla webbmasterjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Role - Senior Consultant
Technology - JIRA Enterprise Tool
Location - Stockholm or Södertälje (SWEDEN)
Business Unit - ENG (DU-ENGPDDOP)
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
In the role of a Senior Consultant, you are an expert at contributing to different phases of the consulting lifecycle. You will be intensely involved in; you will define the problem, propose, and refine the solution. You will be pivotal to problem definition and discovery of the overall solution and develop features and improvements on self-hosted Jira with minimal guidance and support from other team members. As a specialist in your domain, you will be collaborating with Product Management and other stakeholders within Customer to maintain a high bar for quality in a fast-paced environment. You are also required to craft automation scripts and code that meets customer's standards for style, maintainability, and best practices. Maintain and advocate for improvements to product quality, security, and performance.
Required
• A minimum 6 years of professional software engineering experience in an Agile environment
• Working knowledge of IaC and automation. Example: CloudFormation, Terraform, CDK, Ansible, Pulumi, etc.
• Jira Admin Certified Specialist with automation knowledge
• Working experience with Python
• Working experience with Linux
• Basic working knowledge of Docker
• Great troubleshooting skills
• Demonstrated capacity to communicate clearly about complex technical and architectural problems and propose thorough iterative solutions clearly and concisely
• Self-motivated and self-managing
• Experience with Atlassian products Jira and Confluence as a user and contributor
• Experience working in a global, distributed, or otherwise multi-cultural team
• Enterprise software company experience
• Security mindset
• Good understanding of ITSM processes
Preferred
• Comfortable working in a cross-functional organization
• Computer science education or equivalent experience
• AWS Certification: Associate Developer or Associate Solutions Architect
• You share our values, and work in accordance with those values
• Experience with user communication with respect to incidents, feature requests and support.
• Hands-on with tools like ServiceNow and JIRA
• Experience with monitoring tools like Grafana, DataDog, Prometheus, etc
Personal
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
• High analytical skills
• A high degree of initiative and flexibility
• High customer orientation
• High quality awareness
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.
All aspects of employment at Infosys are based on merit, competence and performance. We are committed to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Infosys is proud to be an equal opportunity employer
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-07
E-post: sulagna.chatterjee@infosys.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040)
Tegeluddsvägen 76 2TR (visa karta
)
115 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
