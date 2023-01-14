Jazz Piano teacher wanted for our music school!
2023-01-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
We are looking for a competent jazz piano teacher. You should have experience of playing the genre yourself and know chord- and scale theory of the various modes. You should be familiar with various comping styles and know what the major pianists sound like in jazz, and preferably have done some transcriptions of their solos: Herbie Hancock, Kenny Barron, Chick Corea, Red Garland, Wynton Kelly, to mention a few.
You have to know spoken and written English, and possibly Swedish as a bonus for younger students.
You will invoice us for the lessons.
Send us your CV and 3-4 recordings showing your versatility, for instance: Bebop, Stride piano, Fusion and Latin Jazz.
You will teach in our facilities in the centre of Stockholm on Hantverkargatan 11.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Yours,
Kevin Martinez
Öppen för alla
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-13
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-13
E-post: tripletalent.ab@gmail.com
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Triple Talent AB (org.nr 556590-8620), http://www.pianolektionerstockholm.se
Olympiavägen 67 (visa karta
)
122 40 ENSKEDE Arbetsplats
Olympiavägen 67 Kontakt
VD
Kevin Martinez tripletalent.ab@gmail.com Jobbnummer
7343371