Javascript Software Engineer - Afry X In Malmö
2023-05-18
Company Description
Welcome to AFRY X, a part of AFRY, and a digital leader and powerhouse in the industrial Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, design and cyber security. The urgent need for sustainable transition in society is paving the way for rapid digital-driven change. As digital technologies reshape all industries, the implications for businesses are broad, and so are the opportunities to make an impact. In AFRY X we have brought together our leading digital expertise and key digital technologies in one place to help clients to accelerate their digital transition.
Job Description
In this role you'll work with one of our most innovative clients. As a member of the team, you will be developing applications and tools in a complex domain with a large amount of data and with many exciting challenges to solve that make a difference.
Responsibilities
Identify requirements of new features, and propose design and solution
Build advanced single-page web applications to support data workflow operations
Take ownership of delivering features and improvements to solve the business problem at hand.
Your colleagues will be among the best and brightest the region has to offer who will both support you in learning more and challenge your thoughts and ideas in order to arrive at the best solution. Despite your substantial experience and knowledge as a developer, it's natural for you to continue to grow and develop in your role, benefit from your new colleagues and their wisdom, as well as share your previous experiences and help others use that knowledge in their work.
Qualifications
At least 4 years of working experience
Professional experience in writing code in JavaScript, React and CSS
Professional experience with using REST services from a JavaScript Application
Fluent communication in English
EU citizenship or Swedish work permit since relocation outside EU is not an option
Either permanent residency in Sweden, or commitment to moving to Sweden, preferably near Malmö as the work is on-site in Malmö.
Extra Merit Qualifications
Build tools/DevOps-related tools (Jenkins, Gradle, NPM, Docker)
Backend knowledge (Java, Scala)
Additional Information
Contact:
Per Svensson
Section Manager AFRY, IT Solutions southper.t.svensson@afry.com
Stina Haugland
Recruitment Partnerstina.haugland@afry.com
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. Så ansöker du
