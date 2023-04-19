Java Software Engineer to Swedbank Försäkring
2023-04-19
Are you a driven java developer heading for new challenges? Do you want to be involved in developing our future insurance business and be part of the journey towards a new technical platform? Then you are the person we are looking for!
In Swedbank Försäkring you have the opportunity to:
• Work in a skilled agile team within Swedbank's growing insurance domain
• Be a part of our big transformation journey towards a new container based platform
• Contribute within all areas such as analysis, design, development, testing and maintenance of our services
• Work together with team members consisting of Software Engineers, Business Analysts, Team Architect, Scrum Master and Product Owner. Also have a close collaboration with specialists outside the own team
• Take part in the transformation towards DevOps and learn new techniques and processes
What is needed in this role:
• A genuine interest in software development
• An agile mindset and good communication skills
• Curious about what is happening in the insurance field
• Be open to contribute in requirement analysis and testing as well as problem- and incident management
• Minimum two years of experience in Java development
• To be a team player with a strong "can-do-attitude" and solution oriented
• Good knowledge in Java 11, Spring Boot and experience from Git
• Preferably CI/CD experience with Jenkins or equivalent CI solution
• Knowledge about Container-platforms including Docker, Kubernetes and OpenShift is beneficial
• Proficient in spoken and written English
• A relevant university degree or equivalent
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
become part of a skilled group of people where we strive to have a good work climate and an inclusive atmosphere. Contribute with your commitment and passion for software development to create value and qualitative features for our customers and stakeholders. Be part of a growing business and contribute to us getting better and better by constantly improving the way of working in both our teams and together with others. Together with the team you will take full responsibility for our deliveries and services.
Swedbank Försäkring is a fully owned subsidiary of Swedbank and an important part of Swedbank's savings strategy and with assets over 200 billion SEK makes us a major insurance partner in Sweden. Our value stream "Release & Delivery Management" is an important part of the company and by working with us you get the best of being part of both a small company and at the same time a large group. Swedbank Försäkring has approximately 220 employees and Johanna Okasmaa-Nilsson is the CEO." Camilla Palm / Mia Herdenborg Bergenås, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 05.05.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Camilla Palm,+46703799275 / Mia Herdenborg Bergenås, +46705895709
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Kristine Nordin +46 8 5859 3748
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
