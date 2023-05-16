Java Software Engineer to Mycronic!
Think of the most high-tech electronics products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech of today? Ours do. With unique and world-leading production solutions, we spearhead the electronics industry. And since we are passionate about technology, we invest heavily in our R&D. As we drive innovation in close connection with the major companies in the electronics industry, we continue to make the impossible possible. Again and again. Now we are looking for Software Engineer within Java to one of our Software Development-teams. Come and create the future of electronics with us!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company and has been a trusted partner to electronics and display manufacturers worldwide for over 40 years. They are headquartered in Stockholm, Täby and with subsidiaries, agents and distributors in more than 50 countries. From the very beginning, when Mycronic introduced the world's first laser-based mask writer. Currently, there is no other company in the entire world that can compete with Mycronic's technology. All high-resolution screens you see, whether it's a TV, phone, tablet, Apple Watch, etc., they are made with Mycronic's machines. Mycronic is divided into four divisions where you will belong to the Pattern Generator Division (PG) consisting of around 90 employees and your team of around 20 team members, both junior and senior developers.
Some words from your future manager
"Join our development team and work with one of the most advanced machines there is. Our team is a mix of experienced developers with an open mindset that strive to solve problems together. As a manager I strive to encourage development and finding new paths to solving problems - you will be greatly challenged to increase quality and come up with new ways of testing to secure quality in our products. We are pushing the limits for what is possible - come join us help make it happen!"
You are offered
• An opportunity to work in a company with world-leading technology
• High levels of expertise - You will find yourself side by side with some of the leading experts in the electronics industry, getting inspired and inspiring others, as you acquire new knowledge and share it with others across functions and cultures
• You will be part of a company with a diverse culture and workforce. To Mycronic, diversity is not only a key competitive advantage, but also the very foundation for a great place to work and innovation to happen
Read more about Mycronic HERE
Academic Work is responsible for the recruitment process but you will be employed directly by Mycronic
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
You will be part of a team designing the software control systems for Mycronic Pattern Generators. The control software brings our system together and enable high- and reliable performance, with a high uptime of the machine the demand for a reliable software is increasing. You will be working in cross functional teams delivering from idea to finished product and also handling customer support
Your job tasks will concern
• Designing new software functions
• Implementing and unit-testing new software functions according to our development process
• Functional testing on machine or simulator
• Participate in specification and review of requirements
• Report status to project management and escalate any deviations from plan
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A BSc or MSc in Computer Science, Electronics or other relevant area of knowledge
• Are familiar with agile methods such as Scrum and/or Kanban
• Several years of work experience in Java
• Strong knowledge in English
It 's an additional qualification if you have...
• Experience in GUI, Jenkins, Gradle, Artifactory is a merit
• Passion for test development is a merit
• Knowledge in C++
In this recruitment process we will focus on your interest in the position as well as your personal skills.
Information about the recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work (10-15 min)
• Tests (problem solving & personality test)
• Digital interview with Academic Work (1 h)
• Interview with Mycronic
• References
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Location: Täby, Stockholm
• Extent of work: Fulltime
• Contact information: Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
• OBS! We do not handle applications through email, apply for the position by clicking "apply here" below.
