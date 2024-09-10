Java Software Engineer Senior
2024-09-10
Job description
We are looking for a senior Java-developer to a Framework Services team in Gothenburg.
Responsibilities
• Develop software applications according to the development standards
* Deploy, operate and maintain the applications incl. driving continuous improvement
* Actively contribute to the solution design of services
* Support the developer community
There is also an option to work as team scrum master, leading daily stand-ups and representing the team in the PI-plannings that occur every 10 weeks.
Qualifications
Competencies required:
* Java 17 and Spring
* Asynchronous/non-blocking programming
* JMS
* Active MQ
* Micro service architecture
* Cloud services
* Test automation frameworks
* Optional: experience from working as scrum master
* Optional: React
Company policy requires you to be able to be present at the office in Gothenburg two days a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays plus PI-plannings and a few other special occasions.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
