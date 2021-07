Java Software Engineer - 2mnordic It Consulting AB - Elektronikjobb i Helsingborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos 2mnordic It Consulting AB

2mnordic It Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Helsingborg2021-07-042MNordic is a Swedish IT consulting company founded in 2002. We provide our deliveries and projects with creative and experienced specialists in the IT industry.Our mission is to serve as a broad strategic partner to companies in terms of challenges related to business development, growth and technologies.We have expertise to assist our clients from idea to finished product and can also make targeted mission in web development, usability and graphic design, analyzing and documenting requirements.Follow the link for a short video presentation about our company: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_PqzQ5J5Ac We are looking for creative and passionate Software Engineers that enjoy their work and look always to improve themselves. As an Software Engineer, you will be responsible for new development activities in the area. You will be a key resource to drive the applications as well as the business forward.MAIN RESPONSIBILITIESCollaborate with business partners and product owners to review backlog, ensuring they are clear, concise, and technically feasibleTranslate product requirements into innovative solutions that provide an excellent client experience and align with architectural roadmapPerforms and/or leads design, coding, testing, implementation, and documentation of solutionClear understanding of cloud services, distributed systems, devops, and CI/CD practicesWell-developed communications skills, enjoy collaborating, value transparency and opennessREQUIRED QUALIFICATIONSMaster's degree or equivalent combination of education and work experience.Experience working with business development.Experience working as Java or Kotlin developer with following:Spring BootUnit testingMaven, Git, Jenkins/Bamboo, GithubEvent-driven architecture, CQRS and event-sourcing design-pattern, DDDCI/CDGoogle Cloud (preferably), AWS or Azure, serverless and KubernetesJira or similar toolsMeritorious:MicroservicesAxon FrameworkApache CamelApache ActiveMQRed Hat Enterprise LinuxPERSONAL PROFILE:Good interpersonal skills and a team player.Good communicating skills, including a high level in spoken and written English.Flexible and able to adapt quick to changing business requirementsInnovative - see possible solutions to the impossible.Structured way of working.Strong business orientation - service minded2021-07-04Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-032Mnordic IT Consulting ABRedaregatan 4825236 Helsingborg5845395