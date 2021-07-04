Java Software Engineer - 2mnordic It Consulting AB - Elektronikjobb i Helsingborg
Java Software Engineer
2mnordic It Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Helsingborg
2021-07-04
2MNordic is a Swedish IT consulting company founded in 2002. We provide our deliveries and projects with creative and experienced specialists in the IT industry.
Our mission is to serve as a broad strategic partner to companies in terms of challenges related to business development, growth and technologies.
We have expertise to assist our clients from idea to finished product and can also make targeted mission in web development, usability and graphic design, analyzing and documenting requirements.
Follow the link for a short video presentation about our company: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_PqzQ5J5Ac
We are looking for creative and passionate Software Engineers that enjoy their work and look always to improve themselves. As an Software Engineer, you will be responsible for new development activities in the area. You will be a key resource to drive the applications as well as the business forward.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Collaborate with business partners and product owners to review backlog, ensuring they are clear, concise, and technically feasible
Translate product requirements into innovative solutions that provide an excellent client experience and align with architectural roadmap
Performs and/or leads design, coding, testing, implementation, and documentation of solution
Clear understanding of cloud services, distributed systems, devops, and CI/CD practices
Well-developed communications skills, enjoy collaborating, value transparency and openness
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Master's degree or equivalent combination of education and work experience.
Experience working with business development.
Experience working as Java or Kotlin developer with following:
Spring Boot
Unit testing
Maven, Git, Jenkins/Bamboo, Github
Event-driven architecture, CQRS and event-sourcing design-pattern, DDD
CI/CD
Google Cloud (preferably), AWS or Azure, serverless and Kubernetes
Jira or similar tools
Meritorious:
Microservices
Axon Framework
Apache Camel
Apache ActiveMQ
Red Hat Enterprise Linux
PERSONAL PROFILE:
Good interpersonal skills and a team player.
Good communicating skills, including a high level in spoken and written English.
Flexible and able to adapt quick to changing business requirements
Innovative - see possible solutions to the impossible.
Structured way of working.
Strong business orientation - service minded
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-04
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-03
Adress
2Mnordic IT Consulting AB
Redaregatan 48
25236 Helsingborg
Jobbnummer
5845395
Sökord
