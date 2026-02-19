Java Software Engineer
2026-02-19
We are looking for a Java Software Engineer for a global automotive company in Huskvarna, Jönköping.
Start is in March 2026, 10 months limited contract to begin with, Possibility of extension after that.
Assignment Description
We are looking for an experienced Backend Developer to join the Robotics team in Huskvarna. In this role, you will play a key part in designing, developing, and scaling cloud-based backend services that power our next-generation robotic solutions. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to deliver robust and scalable microservices within a modern cloud environment. The assignment requires onsite presence at our Huskvarna location three days per week.
Tasks:
Design, develop, and maintain backend services using Java (Java 11+) Build and manage distributed systems and microservices for robotic applications Collaborate with DevOps engineers to deploy and operate systems on AWS using services such as Lambda, ECS/EKS, DynamoDB, S3, and API Gateway Participate in defining and implementing CI/CD pipelines and container-based deployments using Docker and Kubernetes Support and enhance infrastructure as code practices (e.g., Terraform or CloudFormation) Engage in code reviews, testing, and performance tuning to ensure high-quality deliverables Work in an agile, cross-functional team environment, contributing to all phases of the development lifecycle.
Required skills:
Strong proficiency in Java, preferably Java 11 or newer
Hands-on experience with AWS services including Lambda, ECS/EKS, DynamoDB, S3, and API Gateway
Demonstrated experience in building and maintaining distributed systems and microservices architectures
Familiarity with CI/CD tools and practices, as well as container technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes
Knowledge of infrastructure as code tools like Terraform or CloudFormation is a plus
Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work independently as well as collaboratively
Fluent in English (Swedish proficiency is a bonus)
Availability to work onsite in Huskvarna 3 days per week
This is a full-time consultant position in Huskvarna, Jönköping through Incluso. Start is in March 2026, 10 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso.
