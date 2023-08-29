Java Software Engineer
2023-08-29
Disrupting the financial sector starts and ends with products that work, are easy to use and stable day after day and this is why we need you. Our client needs to strengthen their team with a senior Java Software Engineer to keep being their clients first choice. They are developing the next generation of consumer apps and wants to be unparalleled in flexibility and convenience.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will work with up-to-date technologies and be a valuable part of the team. You will work in short release cycles with an autonomous team where you will be a part of developing a large-scale company. Talented people from over 90 different countries that work from the Stockholm Office, our client has a strong focus on diversity and inclusion.
You are offered:
• Employment at a company with a strong focus on diversity and inclusion, where every voice is heard
• Flexibility to work both from the office in Stockholm and home, as well as 20 days a year abroad if you wish
• Good compensation, benefits, and possibilities to learn and develop your skills in areas that you find interesting
• Possibility to grow at a massive company and take on more responsibility
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Work on specific problems space critical to our clients current needs
• Bring new ideas from all areas and be a forward thinker about new technology
• Design, develop, test, deploy, maintain, and improve. You will own the full life-cycle of your code
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Extensive software development experience in Java and possibly other programming languages
• A high school diploma, and it's meritorious if you have higher education within a relevant field
• Work proficiency in English, since it's the spoken language in the organization
To succeed in the role, we believe you are a problem solver, have good communicative skills, and have a drive to improve yourself. You are open to new ideas and a team player who wants to share wins and failures with your colleagues.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
