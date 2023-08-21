Java Software Developers to WirelessCar
2023-08-21
WirelessCar's Journey
To give people the freedom to move in a safer, more sustainable and smart way, more sharable, connected and software-loaded cars are needed. That's why we aim to accelerate the digital transformation in the automotive industry and in the next few years infuse over 100 million cars with digital services that turn car data to smart mobility! Join our ride and get in the driver's seat to realize this together with customers like Volkswagen, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover!
We are looking for Software Developers
You will team up with our software engineers to deliver world-class solutions built on cloud technologies such as Java deployed on AWS. You will continuously explore the latest technologies and develop cutting-edge solutions and services for our customers and together with your team, you are responsible for the entire lifecycle of our services.
Our technology stack and ways of working also consist of environments such as Azure, .NET, Git, DevOps, OpenAPI/Swagger, NoSQL, Docker, Maven, Linux and Python.
We offer you
High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment
• Involvement with Electric Vehicle services and products that drive sustainability.
• Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools.
• Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number.
• Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office.
• Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
We believe that you bring
• Team comes first attitude, you thrive in self-organized teams.
• Several years of relevant professional experience in backend development on Java 8 or higher, preferably also AWS and Python experience.
• Experience in RESTful services or Web services.
• Academic degree or similar relevant work experience.
Team description
Today, we have a number of teams consisting of 5-10 individuals that together design, develop, deploy, and operate the software we produce. We are working in an Agile context and take full responsibility from customer requirements to running code. Part of the work is done individually, but we use pair programming and mob sessions for sharing knowledge and solving issues.
To join our journey
WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warmhearted people from all over the world. You will get the freedom to lead your own work and inspire others, to move into new technologies, to move into the organization and to work flexibly. Both internally and externally empowering smart, sustainable movement is our quest on our way to the destination.
Way of working
At WirelessCar we believe in a Hybrid Remote work setup. The preferred work location is in the Gothenburg region, but we see a possibility for a remote work set-up in all of Sweden.
Applicants must have a valid work permit for the EU area.
