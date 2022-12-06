Java & AWS Developer
2022-12-06
Software Skills are a friendly team of IT recruiters. As represented by us, you will be introduced to the latest jobs in the Gothenburg tech industry. Our aim is to find a role that matches your interests as well as your abilities, giving your career a nudge in the right direction.
Are you a software developer specialised in Java and AWS? Codic is a small IT consultancy firm with an extensive network. As part of their team, you will benefit from the best of two worlds; the opportunity to work on international projects in some of the biggest tech companies in Gothenburg while being part of a tightly knit start-up and getting to know colleagues from all over the world.
About the position
We are searching for an experienced developer looking to further their career in the IT industry. You should be well-versed in Java and AWS and, ideally, have some experience moving applications from on-prem to Cloud. It will help if you enjoy working in a fast-paced and collaborative environment.
You need to have at least five years of work experience and it is also useful if you have worked in different industries, for example medtech, automotive and telecom.
Why should you work for Codic?
Codic is regulated by collective agreements and will give you a competitive salary and all the usual benefits of being employed at a modern company. The offer also includes:
A hefty health benefit (4000 SEK per year)
Four days or 25 000 SEK competence development per year
A company bike
Access to the office after office hours
Access to technical equipment and the opportunity to work on your own projects
1-on-1s with your manager every fifth week
Fun activities (karaoke, sports and games, pub quizzes, film nights, excursions, food and drinks)
Codic - a modern workplace
The Codic team has grown to 30 skilled developers, all experts in their fields. Together with their sister companies Software Skills and Future Skill, they share a comfortable office on Drottninggatan 38, around the corner from Brunnsparken.
How to apply
Please follow the link and press the Apply button at the top right corner of the page. Any questions about the position? Contact Rickard Kannerholt at rickard.kannerholt@softwareskills.se
