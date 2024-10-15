Java Lead | Apache Camel | Stockholm
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-10-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Role - Technology Lead
Technology - Apache Camel
Location - Stockholm, Sweden
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Role
In the role of Technology Lead, you will interface with key stakeholders and apply your technical proficiency across different stages of the Software Development Life Cycle including Requirements Elicitation, Application Architecture definition and Design. You will play an important role in developing an IDP, which will be used by multiple teams to integrate their systems in an efficient manner.
Responsibilities
Requirement gathering, estimation and work planning
Participate in creating an implementation plan as per the project level quality plan and work on go live activities
Respond to production issues, arrive at a solution with inputs from the stakeholders.
Build repository of knowledge for higher efficiency and effectiveness
Solution Implementation with Security and Quality in mind
Required
Minimum 8+ years of hands-on experience in application development in Java Enterprise.
Extensive experience in Apache Camel, Java DSL, Junit, Mockito/PowerMock, Maven, REST
Exposure to Apache Kafka
Familiar with MongoDB, JSON
Familiar with OCI / Docker and OpenShift / Kubernetes or similar container orchestration technologies.
Basic knowledge and debugging of TLS.
Exposure to monitoring tools - Splunk, Dynatrace.
Knowledge on CI/CD, Delivery pipeline, test automation
Good communication in English and Swedish
Preferred
Experience with Enterprise Integration patterns.
Dev Ops experience with tools - GIT, Jacoco, SonarQube, Azure DevOps
Experience working with Architects, Business analysts and designing solutions for service layer
Knowledge of estimation techniques for task/project estimation
Experience working in SAFe Agile
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates, we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
High analytical skills
A high degree of initiative and flexibility
High customer orientation
High quality awareness
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
High proactiveness
Lean Agile mindset & Self Leadership
Why Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation.
With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
"All aspects of employment at Infosys are based on merit, competence and performance. We are committed to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Infosys is proud to be an equal opportunity employer." Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040)
Tegeluddsvägen 76 2TR (visa karta
)
115 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8958369