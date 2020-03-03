Java Ee Developer Microservices / Aws - Mofit AB - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg
Java Ee Developer Microservices / Aws
Mofit AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2020-03-03
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Mofit AB i Göteborg
IT consulant company with expertise in Telecom and Automotive
Job description:
We are selecting 2 Java developers/testers to work for our client in Telematics. We are now looking for 2 Java Developers with a passion for technology and the willingness to develop state-of-the-art software applications. We are using the latest Java technologies delivering a very modern micro service based service platform hosted in the cloud. We use agile methods and as we are adopting the DevOps model.
Required competencies:
Experience working with microservices architecture
Java8
Springboot
AWS CloudFormation
AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM)
Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2)
Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS)
AWS Lambda
AWS API Gateway
Fluent in English, written and verbal
Experience working with Agile Methodologies (SAFe, Scrum)
Linux
Maven
Unit Testing (JUnit)
Dynamodb and/or Aurora PostgreSQL
Deeper knowledge is wanted in the following areas:
CloudFormation, EC2, ELB/ALB/NLB, Autoscaling, Springboot, Java
ECS, ALB, Autoscaling, Docker, Springboot, Java, Lambda, Java
Node.js, (Go), API Gateway, Service proxy - Lambda, Custom domains
Usage plans, Databas, Dynamodb, RDS - PostgreSQL,Elasticache
Personal attributes:
Analytical mindset
Thorough and organized
Communicative
Motivate and collaborate with others
Knowledge sharer
Location: Gothenburg
Apply by:
your updated CV
name and telephone number to 2 reference persons we can contact (we will contact your reference persons first after contact with you)
information on when you are available to start (e.g. your notice period)
A written motivation why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to earlier assignments, employments, education and personal qualities.
NB: For each of the required competencies above state 1) the number of projects, 2) experience in a number of months, 3) a number of months since last use.
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-03
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-03-14
Adress
Mofit AB
Gröna Annas Gata 7
41708 GÖTEBORG
Jobbnummer
5130536
Mofit AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2020-03-03
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Mofit AB i Göteborg
IT consulant company with expertise in Telecom and Automotive
Job description:
We are selecting 2 Java developers/testers to work for our client in Telematics. We are now looking for 2 Java Developers with a passion for technology and the willingness to develop state-of-the-art software applications. We are using the latest Java technologies delivering a very modern micro service based service platform hosted in the cloud. We use agile methods and as we are adopting the DevOps model.
Required competencies:
Experience working with microservices architecture
Java8
Springboot
AWS CloudFormation
AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM)
Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2)
Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS)
AWS Lambda
AWS API Gateway
Fluent in English, written and verbal
Experience working with Agile Methodologies (SAFe, Scrum)
Linux
Maven
Unit Testing (JUnit)
Dynamodb and/or Aurora PostgreSQL
Deeper knowledge is wanted in the following areas:
CloudFormation, EC2, ELB/ALB/NLB, Autoscaling, Springboot, Java
ECS, ALB, Autoscaling, Docker, Springboot, Java, Lambda, Java
Node.js, (Go), API Gateway, Service proxy - Lambda, Custom domains
Usage plans, Databas, Dynamodb, RDS - PostgreSQL,Elasticache
Personal attributes:
Analytical mindset
Thorough and organized
Communicative
Motivate and collaborate with others
Knowledge sharer
Location: Gothenburg
Apply by:
your updated CV
name and telephone number to 2 reference persons we can contact (we will contact your reference persons first after contact with you)
information on when you are available to start (e.g. your notice period)
A written motivation why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to earlier assignments, employments, education and personal qualities.
NB: For each of the required competencies above state 1) the number of projects, 2) experience in a number of months, 3) a number of months since last use.
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-03
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-03-14
Adress
Mofit AB
Gröna Annas Gata 7
41708 GÖTEBORG
Jobbnummer
5130536