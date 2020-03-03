Java Ee Developer Microservices / Aws - Mofit AB - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg

Mofit AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg2020-03-03IT consulant company with expertise in Telecom and AutomotiveJob description:We are selecting 2 Java developers/testers to work for our client in Telematics. We are now looking for 2 Java Developers with a passion for technology and the willingness to develop state-of-the-art software applications. We are using the latest Java technologies delivering a very modern micro service based service platform hosted in the cloud. We use agile methods and as we are adopting the DevOps model.Required competencies:Experience working with microservices architectureJava8SpringbootAWS CloudFormationAWS Identity and Access Management (IAM)Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2)Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS)AWS LambdaAWS API GatewayFluent in English, written and verbalExperience working with Agile Methodologies (SAFe, Scrum)LinuxMavenUnit Testing (JUnit)Dynamodb and/or Aurora PostgreSQLDeeper knowledge is wanted in the following areas:CloudFormation, EC2, ELB/ALB/NLB, Autoscaling, Springboot, JavaECS, ALB, Autoscaling, Docker, Springboot, Java, Lambda, JavaNode.js, (Go), API Gateway, Service proxy - Lambda, Custom domainsUsage plans, Databas, Dynamodb, RDS - PostgreSQL,ElasticachePersonal attributes:Analytical mindsetThorough and organizedCommunicativeMotivate and collaborate with othersKnowledge sharerLocation: GothenburgApply by:your updated CVname and telephone number to 2 reference persons we can contact (we will contact your reference persons first after contact with you)information on when you are available to start (e.g. your notice period)A written motivation why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to earlier assignments, employments, education and personal qualities.NB: For each of the required competencies above state 1) the number of projects, 2) experience in a number of months, 3) a number of months since last use.2020-03-03Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-03-14Mofit ABGröna Annas Gata 741708 GÖTEBORG5130536