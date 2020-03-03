Java Ee Developer Microservices / Aws - Mofit AB - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg
Java Ee Developer Microservices / Aws
Mofit AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2020-03-03

IT consulant company with expertise in Telecom and Automotive

Job description:
We are selecting 2 Java developers/testers to work for our client in Telematics. We are now looking for 2 Java Developers with a passion for technology and the willingness to develop state-of-the-art software applications. We are using the latest Java technologies delivering a very modern micro service based service platform hosted in the cloud. We use agile methods and as we are adopting the DevOps model.

Required competencies:
* Experience working with microservices architecture
* Java8
* Springboot
* AWS CloudFormation
* AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM)
* Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2)
* Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS)
* AWS Lambda
* AWS API Gateway
* Fluent in English, written and verbal
* Experience working with Agile Methodologies (SAFe, Scrum)
* Linux
* Maven
* Unit Testing (JUnit)
* Dynamodb and/or Aurora PostgreSQL

Deeper knowledge is wanted in the following areas:
* CloudFormation, EC2, ELB/ALB/NLB, Autoscaling, Springboot, Java
* ECS, ALB, Autoscaling, Docker, Springboot, Java, Lambda, Java
* Node.js, (Go), API Gateway, Service proxy - Lambda, Custom domains
* Usage plans, Databas, Dynamodb, RDS - PostgreSQL,Elasticache

Personal attributes:
* Analytical mindset
* Thorough and organized
* Communicative
* Motivate and collaborate with others
* Knowledge sharer

Location: Gothenburg

Apply by:
* your updated CV
* name and telephone number to 2 reference persons we can contact (we will contact your reference persons first after contact with you)
* information on when you are available to start (e.g. your notice period)
* A written motivation why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to earlier assignments, employments, education and personal qualities.

NB: For each of the required competencies above state 1) the number of projects, 2) experience in a number of months, 3) a number of months since last use.

