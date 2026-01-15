Java DevSecOps Developer
2026-01-15
Work Description and Responsibilities:
We are now looking for several Senior Java Backend Developers in Gothenburg!
We're seeking talented and curious Java backend developers that are passionate about innovation and the future of mobility. You will be working in dynamic DevOps teams working in two-week sprint cycles and ten-week program increments, driving cutting-edge solutions.
You bring experience in DevSecOps and have worked effectively within a development team.
Key Qualifications:
Minimum of 5 years experience in Java backend development
Strong expertise in Java, Spring Boot, and JMS
Hands-on experience with AWS (Lambda, EC2, SQS, S3, etc.) and Infrastructure as Code
Proficient with relational and NoSQL databases
Comfortable working with Unix/Linux environments
Familiar with Agile methodologies
Proven skills in DevOps, including ownership of runtime environments and customer issue resolution
Knowledge of scalability and load testing
Understanding of microservices architecture and design
Additional Advantages:
Experience with ASN1, MQTT, SMPP, UDP
Background in automotive industry and connectivity solutions
Bonus Skills:
Knowledge of connected applications, CI/CD pipelines, AWS CDK, Docker, serverless architecture, load testing, or application profiling is a plus.
Our focus: We value your personality and believe that your individual qualities are key to success in this role.
You are located in Sweden and can work 100% onsite in Gothenburg
