Java Developers - Northab AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Northab AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-08Northab looking for Java Developer for our customer in StockholmAs a Software Engineer you are responsible for the entire software life cycle - design, development, test, release and maintenance and translates business needs into working software. Regardless of area, tools or languages, a software engineer builds and configures solutions that are easy to maintain and change, enabling a constant delivery pace to be kept indefinitely. This is achieved through continuous attention to technical excellence and good design, with extensive use of automation.The Software Engineer believes in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. We believe that you are focus on value creation, growth and serving customers with full ownership and accountability. Delivering exceptional customer and business results.Role: Software EngineerCompetence: 5-10 yearsRequired competenceMandatory requirements, both competence and tools:Java 11 or higher, Hybris, GitPersonal CompetencesWe have an Agile WoW and organisation is new, so a flexible mindset is important. We are on a journey and all questions cannot be answered about wow etc.Honest and transparent communication when in agreement and not in agreementEnjoy being a part of a teamEnjoying working outside of your base competence to support the mission of the teamOpen-mindedLanguage skillsFluent in English written and oralWanted competenceQualifying requirements:Azure, Oracle, Docker, SAFeTest-driven Development (TDD),Test automation, Continuous Integration/Deployment (CI/CD) and Sonar,Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-08Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-25Northab AB5680154