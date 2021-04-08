Java Developers - Northab AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Java Developers
Northab AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
Northab looking for Java Developer for our customer in Stockholm
As a Software Engineer you are responsible for the entire software life cycle - design, development, test, release and maintenance and translates business needs into working software. Regardless of area, tools or languages, a software engineer builds and configures solutions that are easy to maintain and change, enabling a constant delivery pace to be kept indefinitely. This is achieved through continuous attention to technical excellence and good design, with extensive use of automation.
The Software Engineer believes in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. We believe that you are focus on value creation, growth and serving customers with full ownership and accountability. Delivering exceptional customer and business results.
Role: Software Engineer
Competence: 5-10 years
Required competence
Mandatory requirements, both competence and tools:
Java 11 or higher, Hybris, Git
Personal Competences
We have an Agile WoW and organisation is new, so a flexible mindset is important. We are on a journey and all questions cannot be answered about wow etc.
Honest and transparent communication when in agreement and not in agreement
Enjoy being a part of a team
Enjoying working outside of your base competence to support the mission of the team
Open-minded
Language skills
Fluent in English written and oral
Wanted competence
Qualifying requirements:
Azure, Oracle, Docker, SAFe
Test-driven Development (TDD),Test automation, Continuous Integration/Deployment (CI/CD) and Sonar,
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-25
Företag
Northab AB
Jobbnummer
5680154
