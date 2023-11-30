Java Developer to Telia Finance
Java Developer to Telia Finance
Do you want to work in a modern and inclusive team where you create value for Telia Finance customers, while taking our IT solutions to the next level? Do you want to work in a team where we find simple solutions to complex problems and challenge each other to test new and exciting techniques and ways of working?
Is this your next opportunity?
As a developer within B2C (Business to Consumer), you will work with payment solutions for our customers. We are in the middle of our journey towards DevOps and cloud-based solutions using agile ways of working with focus on working continuously with improvements. As part of this transformation, we are now looking for a passionate and experienced backend developer to join our team!
In this role, you will work closely with the team's backend and frontend developers as well as our QA Lead, UX designer, product owner and Scrum Master. The team works with technologies such as Java, Kotlin, AWS, JavaScript, Linux, Kubernetes, and microservices.
In this role we are looking for someone who is communicative and who likes to take initiative, a driven person who wants to develop.
Is this you?
• 5 years experience of backend development in Java
• Experience in Java, Kotlin, AWS, JavaScript, Linux, Kubernetes, and microservices
• Experience of working according to DevOps in an agile development environment
• Hands-on coding and code reviews to maintain the highest code quality standards
• Excellent communication in English
• We see experience of working with test-driven development as a plus
• We also view experience of working with payment solutions with a focus on the end customer as a plus.
Telia Finance is more than a workplace
With us you will learn from skilled colleagues across international borders, joining a team that makes each other stronger and the world better by solving challenges. We are proud of our friendly atmosphere where people are excited about their work.
We thrive on our diversity and ambition to deliver great products and extraordinary experiences for our customers. In a world where choices are endless, if you want to make a real impact, this is a place where you belong.
In addition to an attractive and inclusive work environment, we also enable flexibility and offer a wide variety of employee benefits, for example:
• As a Telia employee, you receive four half-days off work in conjunction with holidays every year. This means your workday is shortened by four hours on four different occasions, which amounts to 16 hours of extra time off to look forward to.
• Telia offers a supplementary parental benefit for 180 days per child which can bring compensation up to 90 % of your salary.
• All employees have a reduction of working hours of 65 minutes per week (in total 56,3 hours per year when working 100%).
• All employees can sign up for Telia's own services with discounts, ex. mobile subscriptions, broadband packages and TV packages, Play+. You have also as an employee a 10 % discount on the majority of products in Telia stores.
• Wellness and Massage allowance, yearly bonus, ITP pension, 30 days' vacation, collective agreement.
What happens next?
If you fancy joining our team, don't hesitate to apply! If you want to know more about the job you are welcome to contact our recruiter Ebba at ebba.pers@teliacompany.com
.
We look forward to receiving your application and to making sure that your personal data is kept safely, we kindly ask you to apply through our recruitment system. We are not able to handle resumes via e-mail or equivalent.
Selection will take place on an ongoing basis and this position might be filled before the application deadline. During the process, required background controls will be performed.
Welcome to Telia Finance - Join us and make better happen! Ersättning
