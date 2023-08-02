Java Developer to H&M Group
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech - The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers, technology, and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of retail by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
Would you like to work in an internationally agile driven environment on solutions used in various parts of the world? Do you consider yourself a proactive, self-driven colleague who can take full ownership of the initiative working both independently and as part of a group?
Job Description
In this role, you will collaborate with a set of brilliant people co-tackling a variety of technical challenges and driven by a shared ambition to create hassle-free, efficient, and scalable solutions. You will join a diverse team in our Center of Excellence where you will work closely with the product to design and build features. You will be involved not only in backend development but also with testing, deployment, monitoring, architecture, code reviews, pair, and mob programming, etc. You will work with your peers across teams to make platform improvements and increase learning opportunities for everyone in a collaborative and nurturing environment. You will be actively encouraged to have open communication, respect diverse opinions and ideas, and demonstrate willingness to work together to create a positive and supportive culture that fosters innovation and creativity. This is an exciting opportunity to join our newly created community of talented developers supporting various product teams within the organization, which certainly will give you the opportunity to grow professionally.
Qualifications
Minimum 5+ years of hands-on experience working with continuously delivered systems.
Advanced level knowledge in Java 11 and above, Spring Boot, REST APIs and Microservices.
Strong knowledge of SOLID principles.
Experience with SQL/NoSQL and Data Modelling.
Experience working with Cloud technologies, preferably MS Azure.
Ability to analyze complex code base and suggest improvements.
Knowledge of CI/CD, Delivery pipeline, Unit Tests, Code Quality tools and Test Automation.
Ability to lead Dev teams and mentor junior developers to meet development goals.
Experience working with agile teams, planning, refining, delivering, and inspecting sprint deliveries.
A genuine learning and knowledge sharing energy.
Proactiveness and will-do attitude.
Interest in or experience with Retail Industry.
Additional Information
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. you are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
This is a full-time position with a placement in Stockholm. The closing date for this recruitment is 19th of September, we do, however, encourage candidates to send in their applications as soon as possible as we conduct interviews continuously.
If you have any questions about the position, please reach out to the responsible hiring Talent Acquisition Partner, Marta Wieczorek, Marta.wieczorek@hm.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
IT-Avdelning Jobbnummer
8001750