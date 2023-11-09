Java developer to exciting scale-up!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-11-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of developing a product that makes a difference - that one day can actually help a person close to you and even save someone's life? Then you have found the right company! Do you have a great interest in development, thrive in an environment where high ceilings are not just a cliché but rather a way to work? If you want to be part a committed team where everyone gets to be themselves and of building a product that truly helps people? Perfect, apply for the position today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We're now looking for an experienced Java developer on behalf of our client. The company was founded in 2015 and is now moving from start-up to scale-up. They are a small company as of today, where you will be able to work closely together with CTO, product owner and the rest of the team. Today, their solution is available both as an app for iOS and Android, which in turn is connected to a commercial product via Bluetooth. The solution offers the target group increased security and they see a great demand of their product. If you want to work with a product that really makes a difference in other peoples lives, you've found the right place! Are you curious about the product and the company? You will find out much more a little later in the recruitment process!
You will be the keyplayer in developing the backend team and with a lot of freedom and trust be able to build and shape this team and how you work.
You are offered
• Work with the entire supply chain: idea - new development - deployment - production
• The opportunity to take on major responsibility in software development at an early stage
• To be a part of an educational and exciting journey on a scale-up
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Maintenance of the applications
• Develop and implement new features and layouts
• Handle incoming bugs
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Relevant education within IT
• Several years of experience from backend development in Java and Kotlin
• Fluent in English both in writing and verbally. Knowledge in Swedish is considered meritorious!
To succeed in the role, we see that you are:
• Eager to learn and develop your skills and positive to take on new challenges
• Professional in your communication
• Have a structured way of work and enjoy problem-solving
• Great cooperation skills
• Thorough
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15099484". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8250476