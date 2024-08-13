Java developer to exciting company
Are you a Gothenburg-based Java developer looking for an assignment at a really exciting company then this is your shot! We are looking for someone with a couple of years experience in development who wants yo join this amazing company.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a thoughtful, well-rounded backend engineer to join our team and help develop backend for an application that millions of people use every day to discover and listen to music. You will be implementing new features, improving performance, and building new services.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design, develop and deploy backend services with a focus on high availability, low latency and scalability
• Build and operate infrastructure, toolset and deployment pipelines in GCP
• Collaborate closely with other engineers and become a valued member of an autonomous, cross- functional team
• Take operational responsibility for the services that are owned by your team, potentially including taking part in an on-call rotation
• Work in an environment that supports your individual growth
• Continuously improve our product by innovating on the service through the usage of A/B tests
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You architect, design, develop and maintain Java code in symbiosis with a handful of other languages, Scala is a Plus
• You are comfortable working with modern infrastructure and tools
• You are comfortable running your software in Linux environments
• You know and care about sound engineering practices like continuous delivery, defensive programming and automated testing
• You're familiar with designing and building distributed and scalable systems and enjoy seeing millions of users running your code
