Java Developer Backend
W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Täby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Background
We are a group of curious, creative, and competent developers, testers, and architects set out on the journey of building the next generation of access control solutions. We work together, in a forgiving environment, to deliver upon our promises and raise red flags when needed. We strive for a culture where we feel comfortable asking for help, where we take the time to help our colleagues, and where we can share laughter after work.
What you would do as our Software Developer
You will join a team that works across all Divisions to provide reusable software for our access solutions. You will collaborate with the different stakeholders that are using our technology in different products worldwide, with the mission of helping people feel safe, secure, and experience a more open world.
You will also:
This position is in Årstadal, Stockholm, and you will report directly to the R&D Manager who will support you to grow in your new role as well as help you prepare for future challenges within the company.
We believe that work-life balance is essential for long-term productivity and to keep our members motivated we have adopted a flexible work-from-home philosophy where you and your team can influence how you best divide your time between home and office.
• Develop protocols and API:s for connection between mobile devices, back-end software, and embedded solutions.
• Work with both symmetric and asymmetric cryptography.
• Work with modern tools such as GIT, Junit, AWS, Azure and Docker.
• Contribute to future success by participating in our innovation days.
•
Requirements:The skills and experience you need
We believe that you are an experienced Software Developer who enjoys working with software and protocol development in an agile environment. You hold a M.Sc. in computer science or similar, but don't hesitate to apply if you have obtained your skills in another way.
Ideally, you appreciate working in teams and you are a strong believer that we achieve more when working together. You keep up with trends, share knowledge with your peers as well as being curious to learn from others.
Valued knowledge or experience of the following:
• Physical access control
• Cryptography and/or PKI
• Cloud platforms, such as AWS
• Web service frameworks, such as Spring Boot
• Test Driven Development
• Clean Code philosophy
• Pair programming Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare W.IT.G Consulting AB
(org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com Arbetsplats
weITglobal Kontakt
Monika monika.mayank@weitglobal.com Jobbnummer
7389409