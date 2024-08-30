Java Developer
2024-08-30
Java Developer Landlord team
Are you ready to be at the forefront of digital innovation? Join our dynamic team at Tele2, where Digital Capabilities & Technology (DCT) is the engine behind our products and services. As the essential enabler of our commercial ambitions, DCT brings automation and simplicity to the telecommunications industry, revolutionizing the way we connect and communicate.
Within our organization, you'll find everything from the backbone infrastructure of technology and IT systems, serving both our external & internal customers, to advanced analytics, AI creation, and frontend development. Our team plays a vital role in ensuring reliable and premium services through delivering exceptional experiences to our end customers, both Consumer and Enterprises, all the while supporting our colleagues within Tele2.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a senior java developer, you will be part of a team that develops and maintains the core solutions within Landlord team. You will contribute to constantly improving our code base using modern technologies like Java 17 and Kubernetes. We are working in a microservice environment in a central part of the flow providing other teams with core functionality.
We are proud of our agile culture and value people above everything else. We always try to question what we do and how we do things and focus on continuously experimenting with innovative ideas and technologies.
WHAT WE LOOK FOR
We believe that you are ready to take great responsibility to lead technical solutions and design with a high level of quality. You also like to monitor and improve the performance of our services. You have worked for longer periods in an agile environment and fully understand and appreciate agile principles where the team shares the responsibility for what they deliver. Being curious is essential for staying updated with the ever-changing world of frameworks and technologies.
To be successful in this role, we believe you have experience in:
- REST APIs - Microservice architecture - Java 11+/Kotlin - Spring Boot - Apache Kafka - Maven - Docker, Kubernetes - ReactJS - NodeJS - Typescript - HTML/CSS
We are looking for a person proficient in English, oral and written.
Additional techniques we work with and you may be familiar with:
Postgres DB, Kibana, ELK stack, Angular 2+, Cypress, JUnit, Mockito and Redis/Hazelcast cache.
A FEW WORDS FROM THE MANAGER
Joining us you will be a part of an agile Java development team. The team has its own group architect and has direct contact with the product department. We are building systems with frontend, backend, databases and interactions to other systems. Our system stack is part of Tele2's Landlord and Open Network products.
You will be a part of an autonomous team, and we are striving to be open, psychological safe and diverse. As we are a devops team, you will be able to take all roles within modern development.
Why Tele2
-
We believe in fostering a creative and flexible work environment. You will be part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward, a place where you bring your whole self to work as the unique person you are. We are committed to building a company that values diversity in all its forms.
-
Every employee is important for the company's success and you will always have an impact through your work with opportunities for growth and development through internal paths.
-
At Tele2, we work hard to our commitment to lead in sustainability, which has made us the number one climate leader in Europe and we keep reaching new goals as we are bound to shift to a circular economy.
Interest and application
Would you like to be a part of the Tele2s value-driven and including culture? Then hit the "apply now" button and let's find out if we're a match!
Please note that in compliance with personal data management regulations (GDPR), we are unable to accept CVs via email.
As a step in the recruitment process, Tele2 performs a background check on final candidates.
At Tele2 we work hard to fulfill our commitment to lead in sustainability being named the number one climate leader in Europe by The Financial Times and we keep reaching new goals as we are bound to shift to a circular economy.
We take great pride in delivering customer value by being Reliable, Insight Driven and Collaborative. We call it the Tele2 Way.
