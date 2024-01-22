Java developer
2024-01-22
inventYOU is currently looking for a Java developer to join our team of consultants in Stockholm. If you feel like working with the latest technologies, enjoy working in an agile environment and want to grow both professionally and personally, then read below.
As our Java Developer you are proficient with coding in Java. Your primary responsibilities include designing and implementing Java applications, developing and testing software, and resolving technical issues that arise.
Your profile
Proficient in Java or Kotlin
Hands on experience with Spring Boot or similar
Experience using Docker and Kubernetes
Experience with relational databases
Experience with Maven or Gradle
Experience with TDD
Problem solving
Detail oriented
Able to work in agile teams
Good communication skills. Both in written and verbal English
Able to write clear, modular, maintainable code that will perform on different platforms
3-5 years working experience
Good to have
Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure or GCP
Good Swedish skills is a big bonus
What we offer
We believe in people's growth! You will be part of a professional team of IT consultants, sharing the same passion for technology and delivering value to our customers while having lots of fun. You will be welcomed into an environment where you are respected, receiving a very competitive salary with benefits, your opinion and views matter, having easy access to management team, all while growing professionally as well as personally with us.
