Java Developer
2024-01-08
Paf is a Nordic gaming company founded on Åland in 1966 to generate funds for the benefit of society. We
were one of the very first gaming companies to go online in 1999. Many of our games are exclusive to Paf
and developed by our in-house Games Studio. We are an award-winning industry leader in responsible
gaming. Our physical gaming operations include over 30 cruise ships criss-crossing the Baltic and North
Seas.
Our offices are located on Åland, in Helsinki, Stockholm, Riga, Tallinn, Oslo, Norrköping, Gzira and
Madrid. Paf (Ålands Penningautomatförening) is licensed and controlled by the Government of Åland.
In 2022, the Paf Group had a total turnover of 165,7 million euros and a profit of 44,4 million euros. More
information at aboutpaf.com
About the role:
Java Developer at Paf!
Join us at Paf, a company that stands apart in the gaming industry with its roots in humanitarian
organizations like the Red Cross and Save the Children. We are dedicated to a sustainable business
approach, focusing on the welfare of our employees, customers, and society. Our commitment to
responsible gaming is unwavering, with all profits allocated to charitable causes.
About the Position:
We are on the lookout for a Java developer with a passion for backend development, specifically for our
payment platform. Ideal candidates should be able to work independently, yet also thrive in collaborative
environments. Proactivity and the willingness to seek assistance when needed are key.
The role places you in a highly experienced and skilled team where openness and everyone's contributions
and opinions are valued.
Employee Benefits:
• Flexible working hours.
• Comprehensive benefits including a generous pension scheme, wellness programs, and healthcare.
• We prioritize your well-being over short-term goals, valuing your sustained contribution and
work-life balance for lasting success and try to avoid overtime unless absolutely necessary.
Work Location:
• Stockholm or Mariehamn
• We offer flexible work location options to suit your preferences:
• 100% office-based
• A hybrid arrangement, where you work from the office a few days each week
• In Sweden, 100% remote after the initial 6 months
For those choosing 100% remote work, we provide funds for a home office setup, including a desk and
chair, and supply necessary equipment like screens, a docking station, headset, computer, and phone. If you
opt for the hybrid model, you'll receive a similar set of equipment for both your home and office, ensuring a
consistent work environment.
In Mariehamn we want you to be at the office at least 3 days per week, in Sweden we offer 100% remote
arrangements. Note however, for the first 6 months, we require you to be at the office at least two days per week in Sweden as well. This initial period helps integrate you into our team and culture, ensuring a smooth
transition into your role.
You can also choose to work abroad for 3 months a year. The only requirement is that you work
approximately the same working hours as your colleagues.
Role Responsibilities:
• Participate in the entire development lifecycle of our payment platform, from requirements analysis
to deployment and maintenance.
• Utilize your Java expertise to influence architectural decisions and understand their long-term
implications.
• Collaborate on developing a robust, secure, and scalable payment platform, focusing exclusively on
backend development.
Candidate Profile:
• A Java developer with at least 3 years of experience.
• Experience with modern Java and Spring Boot.
• Experience with Kafka and PostgreSQL.
• Experience with AWS or other cloud platforms.
Additional skills that would make us more interested:
• Knowledge of Open Banking and PSD2 regulations, reflecting an understanding of the latest
standards in financial technology.
• Prior experience in the payment processing domain.
We focus on personal experiences and knowledge in software development, instead of only formal
education and diplomas. We Value:
• Practical experience in software development.
• Excellent communication skills.
• A track record of effective teamwork.
• Independence and accountability.
Application process:
• Includes a programming test.
• We welcome showcasing previous projects, either from your professional or personal portfolio.
• Start Date: As soon as possible, subject to notice period requirements.
• Type of Employment: Full-time, with flexible working hours.
• Location: Stockholm, Sweden or Mariehamn, Åland Islands
Note: We are actively reviewing applications and may close the position early if a suitable candidate is
found.
