Java Developer
2023-11-04
On behalf of our client, we are now looking for an Experienced Java Developer to strengthen their team.
This assignment is hybrid (3 days per week on-site in Malmö) with long-term possibilities.
Candidate's preferred specialties:
• Application Security and cryptography standards.
• Application Performance tuning in different aspects.
• Rest API / Web services.
We're looking for people who love to build phenomenal products, to build frameworks used by ourselves, other teams, and the developer community. This role requires working closely with cross-functional teams to effectively coordinate complex interdependencies inherent in this role. Ensuring quality in every deliverable, creative thinking, strong problem solving, and the ability to collaborate with other multi-functional teams in a fast-paced environment will be meaningful attributes to possess.
Required competences:
• Proven programming experience (5+ years).
• Strong Java expertise - including but not limited to: Core Java, Multithreading, non-blocking IO.
• Proven working experience in all aspects of building customer-facing Web services; most importantly authentication, authorization, scaling, availability, spam control, and reliability.
• Strong knowledge of using data storage and caching technologies like Cassandra, Redis and memcached or similar.
• Strong in Java Performance Tuning, scaling Web Services and API definition.
• Experience writing REST based services using Netty or similar frameworks.
• Knowledge and experience working with CI/CD tools integration/operations, and full automation testing.
• Excellent analytical and problem solving skills.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
• Ability to thrive in a multi-functional team on high-profile, critical projects.
• Fluent English
Wanted competences:
• Knowledge of web programming languages like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and jQuery.
• Strong knowledge of cryptography standards and protocols (e.g.. PKCS, KMIP, X.509, AES, KDF, CA).
• Familiarity with developing machine learning systems, ML frameworks, libraries and algorithms.
• Familiarity with GitHub, build and deployment tools like Maven, Docker, Spinnaker, Kubernetes.
We're reviewing candidates continuously, so don't hesitate to apply asap.
Considering urgency of this contract, we recommend applying ONLY if your availability status does not exceed 4 weeks and you are already in the EU, as it will significantly reduce timing for the required formalities.
