Java Developer
2023-09-07
We are looking for a difference maker, someone who is ready to help us achieve new heights, and has a passion for creating, designing, and developing, and someone who wants to work with a dynamic team that is talented and collaborative.
If you believe life is about aiming high and making an impact like us at Beyond Tech AB, where we work together, share common values and help each other grow and achieve goals then keep reading!
Experience - 4 to 6 Years
Must-haves:
Advanced Java Concepts (L4)
EJB, REST/SOAP (L4)
Application server knowledge (weblogic /JBoss/Websphere/Tomcat) (L2)
Integration knowledge (Data source / MQ) (L2/L3)
Kafka(L2)
Spring Boot (L3)
Angular 4 (L2)
Need to have knowledge about DevOps (L1/L2)
Bootstrap (L2)
Good to have:
Docker / Openshift / Kubernetes - (Optional)
Maven, Ant, Jenkins
Ostrich / Hibernate
NoSQL
Media Query
Materialize
Swedish language is a plus.
If you think you are fit, please apply. If you have any questions, please reach out to anu@beyondtech.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-07
