Java developer
Atharva AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-06-27
Technology-driven solutions that simplify people's lives. As a member of our team, you'll be actively involved in the development and implementation of these solutions.
We are searching for individuals who share our values, passion, and creativity, and who embrace challenges with enthusiasm. We seek those who take ownership of their work, are not afraid to dive into any task, and thrive in collaborative environments. Our focus is on delivering high-quality solutions with simplicity at the core. If this resonates with you, we invite you to join our team.
As a Senior Developer, your role will involve designing and building enterprise customer-oriented solutions using cutting-edge tools and technologies. This position requires hands-on experience in software design and development, along with a strong technical expertise in both frontend and backend technologies. You will be responsible for managing all aspects of the software development lifecycle, including design, testing, implementation, deployment, and maintenance.
Requirements:
Minimum of 8 years of software development experience
Bachelor's or master's degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering
Excellent communication skills to effectively express ideas, thoughts, and opinions during requirements and design sessions with the development team
Willingness to take initiative, learn quickly, and adapt to shifting priorities
Must-Have Strengths and Skills:At least 5 years of experience using JavaEE or Spring framework/SpringBoot
Minimum of 1 year of hands-on experience in web frontend development with ReactJS
Nice to Have:
Hands-on experience with DevOps tools such as Ansible, Puppet, Kubernetes, and Docker, etc.
Experience with cloud services like AWS, Google Cloud, or Azure
Contract testing
Graphql experince
