Java developer
2023-04-10
On behalf of our client we are now looking for Java developers.
Our client company offers a stimulating work experience, continuous learning and growth opportunities that allow you to acquire the knowledge & skills necessary to reach your career goals.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible to ensure full and timely consideration of your application.
Your tasks
As a Java developer you will be working with exciting and challenging assignments for our client where you will have an opportunity to cooperate with the biggest and innovative technology companies. You will also get the opportunity to establish many contacts both internally and externally with the greatest professionals in the area.
Your profile
As a IT-specialist you have few years of experience and strong skills in the field. You keep yourself updated on the latest technologies and have the ability to understand the whole picture.
You are results-driven, accurate, flexible and have a creative mind.
You are customer focused with a high sense of responsibility.
You enjoy working independently and can put yourself into new situations and tasks. At the same time, you see the benefits of a well-functioning team work.
Working in a dynamic environment is something you are passionate about.
You are fluent in English. Good knowledge of Swedish would be an additional asset.
Please don't hesitate to apply if you find our proposal interesting and you meet the above requirements for the position. All applications are treated strictly confidential.
Should you have any questions regarding the position, feel free to contact our recruiter specialist Maria Johansson at maria.johansson@topskill.eu
.
About us
Welcome to TopSkill Tech, a new thinking recruitment company with roots from the traditional craft.
We work as international career agents for managers and specialists in the tech industry. We understand the driving forces of our candidates and always start by specifying your wishes. This can be anything from financial aspects, a lucrative career abroad, a specific corporate culture, or a desire to work for a particular company. We also offer you as an employee both direct recruitment to the client company or the opportunity to first work as a hired consultant via TopSkill for a limited time before employment at the client company.
If you belong to the elite in your field, career agent is the right tool for further development.
