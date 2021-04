Java Developer - Swedium Global Services AB - Elkraftsjobb i Stockholm

Swedium Global Services AB / Elkraftsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-05Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).We are looking for Java Developers- Kubernetes/ Linux DevelopersThe purpose of the role is to develop and maintain products (units, nodes, networks, systems and solutions). Includes all development activities (requirement analysis, system design, architecture design, hardware design, software design, integration, verification, simulations, tools design, PLM support, product documentation). Test House: Experienced in RF/OTA/EMC, environment test and other product integration and verification. Good knowledge in type approval for radio products.Description Requirement profile Required skillsJava - Most of EDA's legacy code is written in JavaLinux - EDA runs in a Linux environment and it is quite often necessary to be able to interact with the operating system.Merit skillsScala - all new functionality in EDA is written in the program language ScalaPython - Is the scripting language used in EDACassandra - Is the database used in EDAZooKeeper - Is EDA's configuration databaseMaven and SBT - Building instructions are defined in these techniques (Java-? Maven, Scala-? SBT)Docker - All EDA modules / micro services are packaged as Docker imagesKubernetes - Is the cloud technology that EDA is based onHelm Chart - Technology for deployment specification used by EDAIntelliJ - Is the development environmentJira - The planning tool used by the teamsKindly share your Cv at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com 2021-04-05Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-05Swedium Global Services ABKarlaplan 1011520 Stockholm5671636