Java Developer - Swedium Global Services AB - Elkraftsjobb i Stockholm
Java Developer
Swedium Global Services AB / Elkraftsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-05
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
We are looking for Java Developers- Kubernetes
/ Linux Developers
The purpose of the role is to develop and maintain products (units, nodes, networks, systems and solutions). Includes all development activities (requirement analysis, system design, architecture design, hardware design, software design, integration, verification, simulations, tools design, PLM support, product documentation). Test House: Experienced in RF/OTA/EMC, environment test and other product integration and verification. Good knowledge in type approval for radio products.
Description Requirement profile Required skills
Java - Most of EDA's legacy code is written in Java
Linux - EDA runs in a Linux environment and it is quite often necessary to be able to interact with the operating system.
Merit skills
Scala - all new functionality in EDA is written in the program language Scala
Python - Is the scripting language used in EDA
Cassandra - Is the database used in EDA
ZooKeeper - Is EDA's configuration database
Maven and SBT - Building instructions are defined in these techniques (Java-? Maven, Scala-? SBT)
Docker - All EDA modules / micro services are packaged as Docker images
Kubernetes - Is the cloud technology that EDA is based on
Helm Chart - Technology for deployment specification used by EDA
IntelliJ - Is the development environment
Jira - The planning tool used by the teams
Kindly share your Cv at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com
www.swediumglobal.com
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-05
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-05
Adress
Swedium Global Services AB
Karlaplan 10
11520 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5671636
