Java Developer - Stockholm (with Some Distance Possibility)
Veritaz AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Veritaz AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Veritaz is a fast-growing IT-consultant firm. Our company is made up of insanely bright people from over 4 countries, and we are located in Sweden, UK, US and Pakistan. The voyage has been incredible this far, but it is only the beginning.
Assignment Description:
We are looking for a Java Developer to work with others in the agile development team: UX, testers, developers and product owners. The role also involves collaboration with other development teams and platform teams with a focus on continuous delivery. Quality awareness is important, and the development environment is complex. Supervision of an intern is included in the role.
What you'll do:
Responsible to design and develop applications, and coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure.
Ensuring the code meets the required development standards and is optimized for performance.
Research new technologies or methodologies that can improve the architecture, user experience, or development process.
Collaborate with the rest of the project members and the engagement manager to design and launch new features.
Responsible for the development of CRM, customer service applications, invoice layout and the marketing automation platform.
Adapting interface for modern internet applications using the latest front-end technologies.
Who you are:
Possess at least 4-8 years' experience in current role with at least 4 years' development experience in Java, and developing REST APIs for web services.
Have technical skills in Java, HTML5, CSS, TypeScript/JavaScript, Jenkins, Kubernetes, Docker, REST, CI/CD tools in container-based solution , and JSON.
Knowledge and practical experience of Elastic Search, Spring Framework and Git/BitBucket.
Excellent communication and mentoring skills and can write and speak in English.
Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency.
Have a structured approach to work, with the ability to plan and organize projects. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Veritaz AB
(org.nr 559250-0705)
103 16 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ecommatrix AB Jobbnummer
7302076