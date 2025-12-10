Java Developer - Fullstack

Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain backend services using Java

Build responsive and user-friendly frontend applications using Angular

Develop, integrate, and maintain REST APIs

Work with cloud-based solutions and services in AWS

Work with event-driven systems, such as Kafka

Collaborate with the team in an agile setup (scrum, sprint planning, daily standups)

Ensure code quality through testing, reviews, and best practices

Contribute to continuous improvement of architecture, tools, and processes

Required Skills
Strong hands-on experience with Java

Experience with Angular (or similar modern frontend framework)

Experience with AWS Cloud

Knowledge of REST API design and development

Familiarity with Kafka or other event-streaming technologies

Experience working in agile teams

Good communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)

