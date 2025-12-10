Java Developer - Fullstack
2025-12-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain backend services using Java
Build responsive and user-friendly frontend applications using Angular
Develop, integrate, and maintain REST APIs
Work with cloud-based solutions and services in AWS
Work with event-driven systems, such as Kafka
Collaborate with the team in an agile setup (scrum, sprint planning, daily standups)
Ensure code quality through testing, reviews, and best practices
Contribute to continuous improvement of architecture, tools, and processes
Required Skills
Strong hands-on experience with Java
Experience with Angular (or similar modern frontend framework)
Experience with AWS Cloud
Knowledge of REST API design and development
Familiarity with Kafka or other event-streaming technologies
Experience working in agile teams
Good communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)
