Java Developer - Comsol Multiphysics
2023-12-08
Are you as inspired as we are by the combination of multiphysics simulation and programming? Do you want to work in a team of driven and talented colleagues? Would you like to develop core functionality for products used worldwide by tens of thousands of engineers? If so, read on.
Your Role
In our Stockholm office, we develop the core functionality of our multiphysics product family, used worldwide in research and development (R&D) and computer-aided engineering (CAE). Our software enables users to solve complex science and engineering problems, thanks in part to our intuitive and flexible graphical user interface.
You will join the team responsible for the user interface, communication and data layers. We develop both the frameworks other developers use to quickly create and update functionality within their areas of expertise, as well as core functionality in the user interface. The team is also responsible for the Application Builder, a tool our customers use to create their own simulation applications. This includes both a GUI designer integrated in our desktop modeling environment, as well as a code editor with access to the powerful external COMSOL Java API. Within the team, we also develop the deployment products COMSOL Server and COMSOL Compiler, which our customers use to share their Application Builder-made applications. Most development is done in Java, but we also use C#.
Work in a specific problem space, with the goal to gradually expand your knowledge within the many areas we're responsible for, with plenty of opportunities to learn and grow.
Take on an integral role in the full life-cycle of your code, from design to development, testing, maintenance and improvement.
Help solve real problems for engineers worldwide.
Your Profile
You're passionate about problem-solving and desire to go above and beyond in your work. You are flexible, value team work and understand the importance of putting the users center stage. You are not afraid to dig into existing code and make it your own. We think you have the following background:
Excellent skills in at least one object-oriented language (Java is a merit but not a requirement).
MSc or equivalent degree in computer science, engineering or mathematics, or work experience in relevant programming positions.
Knowledge of physics or simulation is not a requirement, but interest in these areas helps in understanding our product and market.
Working at COMSOL
You will quickly play a key role within your development projects, where you will have many opportunities to suggest ideas and improvements. As the company is growing continuously, we strive toward making you an expert within your development area within a few years. Along the way, you will be supported by experienced colleagues in a collaborative working environment. In addition to an exciting career working on a sophisticated software product, we also offer a competitive salary, individual pension plans, sponsored gym membership and social get-togethers. We respect your leisure time and need for a work-life balance.
Our office is located in central Stockholm.
About COMSOL
COMSOL is the leading innovator of multiphysics software for research and development (R&D). Our products are continuously pushing the boundaries of computer-aided engineering (CAE), so that our customers can solve challenging science and engineering problems and develop better products, faster. The COMSOL product family enables our end users to solve even the most sophisticated science and engineering problems, thanks to our intuitive and flexible graphical user interface. We create the tools that drive new breakthroughs in physics and engineering - and we love what we do. Our corporate culture is innovative, vibrant, and cutting-edge. We are committed to encouraging creativity through an exciting and challenging environment in which individuals excel and grow. Our talented employees and an active learning environment are the keys to our success. Founded in 1986, the COMSOL organization boasts 17 offices and a distributor network throughout the world with more than 450 employees.
To Apply
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application, including your university grades, using the form below.
For more information, contact us at tel. 08-412 95 00.
