IWS Manager
Nordic Snus AB / Chefsjobb / Vårgårda Visa alla chefsjobb i Vårgårda
2024-04-17
, Herrljunga
, Ale
, Alingsås
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Snus AB i Vårgårda
We are JTI, Japan Tobacco International, and we are present in 130 countries. We have spent years innovating, creating new and better products for the consumers to choose from. This is our business. But not only. Our business is our people. Their talent. Their potential. We believe that when they are free to be themselves, and they are given the opportunity to grow, travel and develop, amazing things can happen.
That's why our employees, from around the world, choose to be a part of JTI. It is why 83% of employees feel happy working at JTI. And why we've been awarded Global Top Employer status, nine years running.
So when you're ready to choose a career you'll love, in a company you'll love, feel free to #JoinTheIdea.
Learn more: jti.com
IWS Manager
What this position is about - Purpose:
As Integrated Work System Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring successful IWS implementation in the whole factory. You will be expected to act as a pioneer for the "Culture Change" by creating a zero-loss mentality with 100% employee ownership by using a servant leadership approach. The purpose of the position is to ensure that capabilities (both technical and soft skills) are built at all organisational levels, implement new processes and standards, and then sustain them.
What will you do - Responsibilities:
IWS Philosophy
Stay zero loss-focused using data-driven analysis, constantly challenging status quo
Take 100% employee ownership, ensuring that everyone in the company is involved in developing IWS methodology
Ensure that all levels of leaders in the factory implement servant leadership approach
Critical Metrics Responsibility
Set new KPIs for Shift/Cell/Weekly/Monthly DDSes (Daily Direction Setting) and ensure that they are accurately tracked
Be a Pillar and required DMSes (Daily Management Systems) Owner, attend DDSes (Daily Direction Setting), planned stops and health checks
Spend enough time on shopfloor being a constant support to line teams
Coordination
Work with the site leadership to identify site capabilities, DMS owners and support all in planning skills development
Coach Site Leaders through the IWS implementation, which includes Pillars activation, Strategic Development & Deployment Process and other IWS systems
RTT - Run To Target
Plan and oversee the site expansion of RTT
Lead training events and coaching during RTTs
Support the plant leadership and coach involvement in RTT deployment
Ensure that DMSss (Daily Direction Settings) are activated and DDSes (Daily Direction Setting) are realized
Talent Management Responsibility
Be responsible for coaching and leading local trainers, for continuous technical knowledge improvement and soft skills development of your subordinates and constantly support development of cell structures capabilities
People Management
Motivate and guide the professional development of the team reporting directly and indirectly to IWS Manager position
Conduct staff appraisals and talent reviews, identify training needs and ensure all work is conducted in a safe manner
Ensure people have received needed information and training according to Global and Local standards, policies, procedures and requirements
Be responsible for the recruitment of new employees within the department
Who are we looking for - Requirements:
University Degree in Production Management or Engineering
Proven experience of working in production/engineering and with a managerial/supervisor function
Experience in Swedish Labor Law & Work Environment
Knowledge of production technologies, project management, and standards of factory improvement programs (KAIZEN, TPM, SMED, 5+S)
Excellent English and Swedish, fluently written and spoken
Leadership skills (coaching and feedback)
Advanced knowledge in MS Office
You will be successful in this role if you :
Have strong communication and conflict-resolution skills
Are solution-oriented and analytical
What do you get - Benefits:
You will have the opportunity to work in a role with a lot of variety in a great working culture and environment in a multinational company. Besides this, we are operating in a modern environment with beautiful surroundings. In addition, we will offer you:
Development opportunities: both personally and professionally
Company performance bonus scheme
Wellness allowance
Health benefits such as medical care and doctor visits
Access to the local company benefits portal, providing exclusive discounts and services
To support us in maintaining a safe and secure work environment, we adhere to local collective bargaining agreements Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Snus AB
(org.nr 556576-4874), https://nordicsnus.se/ Arbetsplats
Nordic Snus AB Jobbnummer
8618369