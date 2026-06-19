IWS Coordinator
British American Tobacco Sweden AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Malmö Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Malmö
2026-06-19
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BAT is evolving at pace into a global multi-category business. Our purpose is to create A Better TomorrowTM by Building a Smokeless World.
To achieve our ambition, we are looking for colleagues who are ready to join us on this journey! Tomorrow can't wait, let's shape it together!
British American Tobacco Sweden has an exciting opportunity for an IWS Coordinator in Malmö
As the IWS Coordinator, you will collaborate closely with pillar leaders and cross-functional colleagues to ensure assessment of readiness, consistent application of IWS standards, and a strong foundation for continuous improvement. You will take ownership of developing compelling visual and communication packages for the factory's IWS Phase 1 assessment, ensuring the narrative is clear, aligned, and impactful. A key part of the role is securing adherence to all relevant IWS regulations, standards, and guidelines while supporting teams in embedding best practices across the operation.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Leading IWS phase journey
Close cooperation with all pillar leaders and IWS teams in preparation for the phase 1 assessment, also building link between the pillars for phase assessment storyline
Creating visual/communication package for factory IWS phase assessment
Ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations, standards, and guidelines related to the IWS.
Ensure all Pillars & IWS tools are rolled out, and standards complied with through regular health checks and feedback to the Leaf function teams.
Close cooperation with all pillar leaders and IWS teams in preparation for the phase 1 assessment, also building link between the pillars for phase assessment storyline
Benchmarking of BAT factories IWS phase assessment documents to keep up with current best approach
Coordinating all Phase 1 assessment documentation together with Pillar teams
Assess all Phase 1 assessment documentations to meet Phase 1 criteria
Implementation of IWS standards in the factory
Capability building of Pillar members to support their qualification progress
Coordinating SDDS process (LA, OPM, give/gets sessions, masterplan creation) & visuals/communication around it
Providing training and support to employees to ensure that they are fully trained and capable of working within the IWS framework.
Comply and implement activities in accordance with the rules of laws and regulations relating to environmental protection, safety at work and fire protection, and internal EHS or Sustainability standards and procedures.
What are we looking for?
Fluency in English
Strong cooperation skills and ability to work independently
Strong coordination and facilitation skills
Strong communication skills
Structure and attention to details
Experience in audit preparation
Experience in creating PowerPoint presentations
Intermediate Excel skills
Experience in IWS or similar Operational Excellence programs is beneficial
Experience in developing MS form and PowerApps is beneficial
Important Leadership Capabilities in this role:
Developing People, Team and Culture
Driving Results
Challenging the Status Quo
What we offer you?
We offer a market leading annual performance bonus (subject to eligibility)
Our range of benefits varies by country and includes diverse health plans, initiatives for work-life balance, transportation support, and a flexible holiday plan with additional incentives
Your journey with us isn't limited by boundaries; it's propelled by your aspirations. Join us at BAT and become a part of an environment that thrives on internal advancement, where your career progression isn't just a statement – it's a reality we're eager to build together. Seize the opportunity and own your development; your next chapter starts here.
You'll have access to online learning platforms and personalized growth programs to nurture your leadership skills
We prioritise continuous improvement within a transformative environment, preparing for ongoing changes
WHY JOIN BAT?
In BAT Sweden we strive to create a smokeless reality on a day-to-day basis. If you wonder how we are getting there, please take a look at the OMNI report – a comprehensive study done to analyse the current market trends in tobacco harm reduction.
We're one of the few companies named as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute – certified in offering excellent employee conditions.
Collaboration, inclusion and partnership underpin everything we do here at BAT. We are looking forward to enabling every individual to thrive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, skills, experience, education, socio-economic and professional background, veteran status, perspectives and thinking styles. We know that embracing talent from all backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals.
We see the career breaks as opportunities, not obstacles. Through The Global Returners program, we support professionals looking to restart their careers after an extended absence from the workforce (e.g. time out caring for family, parental leave, national service, sabbatical and/or starting an own venture).
Come bring your difference and see what is possible for you at BAT. Learn more about our culture and our award winning employee experience here.
If you require any reasonable adjustments or accommodations to help you perform at your best during the recruitment process, you are encouraged to notify us. We are fully committed to support you by making appropriate arrangements for you to demonstrate your full potential. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare British American Tobacco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556098-6779)
Hyllie Boulevard 34/ Floor 14 Malmö (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
BAT Sweden Malmö Office Jobbnummer
9971488