Itsm Expert/manager
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-20
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
Job Description
We're keeping the door open and the coffee warm for an experienced engineer with an interest in incident and problem resolution. You will get to bring out your ITSM/ITIL toolbox to run our local incident and problem management, as well as improving our processes together with our POS suppliers and internal stakeholders. In more than 50+ markets, 4300+ stores and having more than 100,000 users across the world, you will get an opportunity to make handling of incidents and problems for our POS system best in class.
Our organisation values continuous improvement, and you will play a key role in identifying new opportunities and improvement of processes, creating value for our users and customer by solving incidents and problems quicker.
Driving local incident and problem forum
Implement H&M standard ITIL processes with suppliers
Collaborate with internal stakeholders to improve incident and problem process
Collaborate with suppliers to improve incident and problem process
Measure and improve incident and problem process together with suppliers
Driving internal POS CAB
Manage configuration for the POS area in ServiceNow
Qualifications
Knowledge of ITIL
Experience with problem and incident management
Experience of working in ServiceNow
Experience of working with suppliers
Solid background as a software or technical engineer
Team player with a passion for collaboration, but with the ability to work independently when needed
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Strong communication skills and the will to exceed our user's expectations
Extra credit if you have any of these skills:
Experience with problem and incident management in a global retail business
Knowledge of POS system
Benefits at H&M
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Additional Information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right, please send your resume (no need for a cover letter) as soon as possible. The responsible Recruiter is Devika Langar (devika.langar@hm.com)
)
Please do not send applications to individual email address, due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46A
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB / Inköp Jobbnummer
8554329