Italian-speaking Customer Care Representative
2024-01-19
We have gotten the grand honor to find a new Italian-speaking Customer Care Representative for EasyPark. And we are now looking for you who have a genuine interest in helping others and want to deliver first-class service to EasyParks customers.
EasyPark provides the most used parking app in Sweden and Europe. Your job, your responsibility and your challenge will be to help customers with all kinds of questions and problems regarding the app, invoices, and of course - parking!
The position starts as soon as possible and you will work at the EasyPark office in Värtahamnen in Stockholm. Working hours are Mon-Fri 8-17. You will be working from the office at the beginning with some flexibility after the onboarding period.
This is initially a consultancy assignment for six months where you are employed as a consultant through The Place. The intention is then to extend the assignment or you move over to a continued employment directly at EasyPark.
Tasks:
As a Customer Service Representative, the main tasks are as follows:
* Support EasyParks B2C and B2B customers through the channels that are applied in the best way possible such as phone, E-mail, and social media
* Actively work with onboarding of customers, customer loyalty and winback
* Administrative tasks including documentation, data maintenance and various projects to support development of the EasyPark service
Your background:
To succeed in the role of Customer Care Representative we see that you to:
* Have previously showed eagerness to provide excellent service and help customers
* Are motivated by working towards goals together with your colleagues
* Have excellent communication skills in Italian
* Thorough knowledge of English
* Other language skills are meritorious
Who we think you are:
You are someone who goes out of their way to provide a professional Customer Experience. You always put the customer first! It 's important that you enjoy working in a flexible and high-paced environment. We also believe that you 're social and nice to those around you. In short: you are a team player! You would describe yourself as curious and thorough, and you are eager to challenge yourself, step out of your comfort zone and try out new things to develop and grow. You can reflect over things you do well and things you find challenging and that you would like to improve. Feedback is something you welcome, and humbleness is a keyword.
A word from our customer:
"At EasyPark, we love cities. We love them for work, for play and everything in between. That is why our mission is to make life in cities that much easier - by taking care of the parking. We make sure you never miss a beat by making it quicker and easier to find, pay, administer, operate, and plan parking."
EasyPark expects a lot, not in the old-fashioned way, but in expecting your ideas, initiatives, hard work and commitment to contribute towards the common goals of the company. EasyPark is a driven team with big goals, so we seek individuals who are truly passionate about their work and possess the entrepreneurial spirit to overcome challenges and deliver. Being a part of the EasyPark team will, for the right person, be a fruitful and personally enriching journey.
EasyPark 's offer
EasyPark offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fast growing, fast-paced tech-driven
company categorized by entrepreneurship, innovation, and high ambitions.z
Some facts about the job:
* Working hours are weekdays 08-17.
* Desired start as soon as possible.
* Working from the office at the beginning with some flexibility after the onboarding period
* You will work at EasyPark 's office in Värtahamnen, on Gärdet. You can get here easily by public transport, car or bicycle.
* The first 6 months you are employed as a consultant via The Place. After that, the ambition is that you will be extended or over-recruited to EasyPark as the need is long-term.
