Italian, English and Swedish speaking Global Service Desk Officer
Incluso AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Lund
2025-01-10
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Perstorp
, Ronneby
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
We are searching for an Italian, English and Swedish speaking Global Service Desk Officer for a global company in Lund. In this role you will provide IT support for users' IT environment remotely via phone/webchat and/or using remote assistance tools. Start ASAP, 11 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Main responsibilities:
Comply to and promote company recommended processes and standards.
Strive to solve tickets according to SLA, KPI's and ticket handling documents.
Identify incidents that might be potential problems according to problem manage-ment process.
Receives and prioritizes issues and forwards using appropriate escalation proce-dures
Collaborate with global and local support teams.
Train and inform users promoting them to be self-sufficient.
Update documentation / shared information on the service desk web portal
Technical skills:
Provided support using phone and remote control.
Extensive hands-on experience with latest Microsoft products.
This includes Windows 10/11, Office 2016 / O365, Microsoft Teams and OneDrive.
Hands-on experience with computer hardware.
Ability to read, understand and follow technical documentation, routines and pro-cesses.
A typing speed that exceeds 200 characters per minute.
ITIL v3.0 Foundation
Excellent spoken and written english/italian/swedish
Personal Skills:
Good analytical, investigational and troubleshooting skills.
Have the skills to manage stakeholders.
Multitasking, having the ability to perform several tasks at the same time.
Soft skills:
Service minded and flexible.
Passionate to learn new things.
Team player with natural talent in working with people.
Can work under pressure and manage stressful situations confidently & effectively.
Good awareness and appreciation of social and cultural differences.
Structured and organized. Ability to handle work tasks in a structured way, finalizing the tasks at hand to enable good control.
As a person you are reliable and analytical person who always takes accountability/responsibility and take feedbacks positively.
Experience:
Provided support using webchat and remote control.
Worked in a global, multicultural environment.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP, 11 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role requires on-site work at the office 100% of the time.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
222 22 LUND Jobbnummer
9096970