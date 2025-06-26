Italian Content Moderator to Lisbon
2025-06-26
Do you love social media? Are you a fan of vlogging or constantly looking for videos to solve your challenges? If the answer is yes, then you must start your career with a global company working as a Video Content Analyst for the world's best loved video-sharing website in sunny Portugal!
Day-to-day responsibilities:
Review user reports regarding website content
Analyze and identify content that is not in compliance with requirements and flag for action in a timely manner
Make well-balanced decisions and help resolve inquiries to defined policies and procedures
Use market-specific knowledge and insights to spot and scope solutions to improve the support of the user community
Review sensitive content, sometimes involving graphic or disturbing subject matter
Your profile:
Fluency in Italian (at least C1 level) + B2 level of English
Availability to work in shifts and weekends
Excellent communication (verbal and written) and interpersonal skills
Quick learner and adaptable to learn new processes, concepts, and skills
Excellent organizational and time management skills
Strong attention to detail and a desire to deliver accurately, efficiently, and to a high standard
Have a neutral mindset to alternative video content that needs classification
Offer:
Fixed monthly salary
Language Premium Bonus
Transportation allowance: 720 eur gross yearly
Meal allowance: 7.63eur net per working day in meal card
Annual performance bonus: 5% of yearly base salary (gross)
Pleasant and inspiring working atmosphere;
Opportunity to be part of a rapidly expanding global organization;
New office facilities in a convenient location in Lisbon;
Training & development opportunities;
Relocation allowance & relocation support (For candidates moving from abroad).
Free fruit, coffee, tea, and a lot more!
Want to learn more about social media regulation, online free speech, internal controls, or maybe even learn about EU policy making? Apply now, start your career supporting this exciting team. Så ansöker du
