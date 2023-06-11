Italian chef
Toscana Kitchen & Table AB / Kockjobb / Örebro Visa alla kockjobb i Örebro
2023-06-11
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toscana Kitchen & Table AB i Örebro
Are you passionate about Italian cuisine and skilled in creating dishes? We are seeking a talented and experienced Italian Chef to join our team at our Italian restaurant. If you have a deep understanding of Italian culinary traditions, a creative flair, and a dedication to delivering exceptional dining experiences, we want to hear from you!
Responsibilities:
Design and develop new menus with a focus on seasonal ingredients and regional specialties.
Ensure the highest quality standards are maintained in food preparation and presentation.
Oversee the kitchen operations, including managing inventory, ordering supplies, and maintaining equipment.
Train and mentor kitchen staff, ensuring their skills and knowledge align with our restaurant's standards.
Collaborate with the management team to develop innovative ideas for special events and promotions.
Maintain a clean and organized kitchen, adhering to all food safety and sanitation regulations.
Stay updated with industry trends, new techniques, and ingredients to continually enhance the menu offerings.
Requirements:
Proven experience as an Italian Chef, preferably in high-end or fine dining establishments.
Deep understanding of Italian culinary traditions, including regional dishes and cooking techniques.
Extensive knowledge of Italian ingredients, flavors, and seasonings.
Ability to create and execute authentic Italian recipes while adding a personal touch.
Strong leadership and communication skills to effectively manage kitchen staff.
Ability to work under pressure and maintain high standards during busy service periods.
Excellent organizational and time management skills.
A passion for delivering exceptional dining experiences and exceeding customer expectations.
Food safety and sanitation certification is highly desirable.
We offer a competitive salary, based on experience and skills, along with the opportunity to work in a dynamic and supportive team environment. As an Italian Chef in our restaurant, you will have the creative freedom to showcase your talent while delighting our guests with the flavors of Italy.
To apply, please submit your resume and a portfolio showcasing your culinary creations. We look forward to receiving your application and potentially welcoming you to our team of passionate individuals dedicated to providing an authentic Italian dining experience. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-11
E-post: career@ilsapore.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toscana Kitchen & Table AB
(org.nr 559421-5633)
Storgatan 5 (visa karta
)
703 61 ÖREBRO Jobbnummer
7869826