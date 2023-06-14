It-Support To Assa!
Are you an IT-interested student at the beginning of your career in IT and want to work together with a great team in Stockholm? We are looking for you who are a team player with a great interest and basic knowledge in IT and system administration. If you are looking for a new challenge, apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
ASSA is a world leader in access solutions with products and services such as locks, doors, gates and entrance automation. The company is also a leader in identity verification with electronic keys, cards, tags and mobile and biometric identity verification systems. Here you are given the opportunity to work in a committed and familiar team, where you get the opportunity to develop within IT while contributing to the company's continued development journey.
In the role of IT-support your primary task will be to support and facilitate the service desk in various cases. For example, you will: Troubleshoot and install user information, you will handle daily IT matters, support your employees internally at the office in Årstadal, and be available for various internal support matters.
You are offered
• An opportunity to gain meritorious experience in IT
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Person studying a university education within IT and have at least 1.5 years left of studies
• Have basic IT skills and know, for example, how to troubleshoot a computer
• Have very good knowledge in English, all communication takes place in English
It is meritorious if you have
• Language: Knowledge in Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Problem solving
• Communicative
• Innovative
Other information
Start: Immediately
Location: Årstadal, Stockholm
Work extent: Full time during summer and possibly 1-2 days a week during the semesters
