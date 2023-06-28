IT-support specialist to JAS
Do you have a passion for troubleshooting and ensuring smooth IT operations? JAS is hiring an IT support specialist in Göteborg
Are you a skilled junior IT support specialist with experience of providing desktop and network support to both onsite and remote users? Then we have the perfect job for you! JAS Worldwide, a global logistics company, is seeking a talented junior IT support specialist to join their support team in Göteborg. In this role, you will provide desktop and network support, troubleshoot technical issues, and ensure smooth IT operations.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
In this versatile job, you will work in an international context and collaborate with people from many different countries and cultures.
You will also have access to a variety of internal online courses to develop your skills and advance your career within JAS.
The working language is Swedish and English so you need to be fluent in both.
Join us at JAS Worldwide and be a part of our exciting journey towards a sustainable and digital-driven future in logistics!
Additional benefits for employees:
Fitness stipend
Pension contributions
Private health care insurance
Lunch benefit
Massage 5 times/year
Your Responsibilities
The role will entail desktop support for users both onsite and remote support, network support including fault finding and basic repair skills for network cable, Microsoft Office support, Outlook 365, standard desktop app support (Chrome, Adobe etc), know how to install a desktop OS and troubleshoot Desktop; OS issues.
* Network (LAN) support
* PC support / replacement
* Printer support
* New / Leave employee (user account handling)
The Bigger Picture
The European IT support team consists of 20-25 team members located in different countries. You will be part of the support team with focus on supporting the Nordic and Baltic countries.
Please note that the selection process is ongoing!
Our Expectations
* Basic knowledge of how a network operates, DHCP, DNS, IP Addressing
* Knowledge and some experience with computer components and replacement thereof.
* Broad technical understanding of Microsoft environment and IT systems
* At least 1 year of experience working in a Service Desk or other IT support role
* Good communication skills both verbally and electronically
* Fluent in spoken and written Swedish (or other Nordic language) and English
To be successful in this role you need to be a team player with a service-oriented mindset. You enjoy to work collaboratively with colleagues to deliver exceptional results and you have the ability to communicate complex concepts in a clear, concise language.
Interested?
