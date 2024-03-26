IT-support
2024-03-26
Vi söker nu en serviceinriktad IT-tekniker för support på våra kontor och siter. Då du har mycket samarbete med vårt globala IT team vill vi gärna se att din ansökan sker på engelska.
You as our IT Support Technician, will be the first IT contact within the Nordic Branches (Sweden & Norway) and responsible for delivering end-to-end support in accordance with IT standards and service level agreements. By partnering with local management, end-users and technology teams. The IT Support Technician ensures all incidents and needs are documented in ServiceNow, analysed, resolved and reported back within acceptable timeframes. This role will primarily be based at the Kungsbacka office and focus on onsite support for end users and travel as needed. Another focus is to collaborate in projects within the Global IT Team.
Your main responsibilities:
Actively monitor ServiceNow (our ticketing system) and troubleshoot, resolve and/or escalate reported incidents within Service Level Agreements (SLA).
Ensure that all communications (calls/chat/in person) are logged into ServiceNow.
Travel to local offices or project sites when necessary to provide hands on assistance with IT support requests and service upgrades.
Proactively promote IT Connect Service Portal (ServiceNow) and provide guidance to end users on incidents and service request creation and portal use.
Prepare instructions and documentation for internal clients.
Manage users and devices in Intune or Active Directory and in asset management of ServiceNow to forecast computer systems usage to manage spare device stock.
Performing related activities resulting from the position requested by management to ensure operational integrity.
Contact Suppliers/Vendors and check delivery/arrange support.
Always provide excellent customer service and maintain strong relationships with BU leadership and key contacts.
Ensure that all procedures and documentation are maintained and updated when necessary.
Order and configure computer systems, mobile devices and peripherals.
Represent Global IT in all customer interactions and ensure compliance with IT all controls and standards.
Provide feedback to IT leadership regarding the impact of IT services and changes on the users.
Assuming Service Desk responsibilities such as troubleshoot Incidents as a first contact for the Europe Business Unit branches in cases of substitution or high workload.
Requirements:
5 years of experience with on-site support or an equivalent role.
Ability to assess and prioritize issues while organizing daily responsibilities.
Fluent verbal communication in Swedish and English language; German and Norwegian are an advantage.
Excellent customer service skills and attention to details.
Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
Strong ability to be independent and find solutions to problems that may not be immediately apparent.
Ticketing system, Windows 10, Microsoft Office 365, Active Directory experience required.
ITIL certification is a plus.
Possession of driver's license (minimum B) is required.
Your employment:
As an employee at Keller Grundläggning, you get to be part of an exciting journey of success as part of an international company with many pleasant and competent colleagues. Among your benefits as an employee are health benefits, free health checks and health insurance. You are also part of our bonus program for white-collar workers. Keller Grundläggning has a collective agreement with Unionen.
The position is a permanent position with a 6-month probationary period and is located in Kungsbacka. Access date as agreed. Recruitment takes place continuously and the position may be filled before the end of the application date. For more information and questions about the position, please contact Robert Thurner, Regional Manager Subsidiaries, via robert.thurner@keller.com
.
Warm welcome with your application in english!
